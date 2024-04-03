SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their comeback with the new album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which will be released in the coming days. They have revealed the promotional schedule for the album, giving an overview of what will be unveiled ahead of the release of the new tracks.

SEVENTEEN releases promotional schedule for comeback

On April 3, 2023, the comeback schedule for SEVENTEEN has been released via the group’s official social media page. In the schedule, there are exciting inclusions that have certainly grabbed the fans’ attention. The group will be releasing a special site for the comeback, and the domain name is the same as the album. Although no details have been revealed yet, it is expected that the site will contain many exciting things related to the album.

Moreover, they will also be releasing a track sampler along with the tracklist ahead of its release. Several official photos are also scheduled to be released, including the highlight medley that showcases short snippets of all the songs. The highlight of the schedule is the event named GOING SVT SPECIAL, which is expected to be an interactive program made especially for the fans. Finally, the album is set to release on April 29, 2024, at 6 PM KST, along with the music video for the title track.

SEVENTEEN's future activities and concerts

SEVENTEEN is comprised of thirteen members, which include S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved with the composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group also held a concert tour titled Follow Again, where the first two shows took place in Incheon on March 30 and March 31, 2024. The next two shows will be held in Osaka on May 18 and May 19, 2024, and will end the tour with two shows on May 25 and May 26, 2024, at Kanagawa. However, they announced an additional location at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 from June 26 to June 30. Moreover, the group will be headlining the Lollapalooza festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and September 8, 2024.

