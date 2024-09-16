SEVENTEEN reveals SPILL THE FEELS as title of upcoming 12th mini-album; Watch teaser

SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop boy group who not long ago confirmed they would be making a comeback, has some interesting news. SEVENTEEN has unveiled a new intriguing teaser announcing SPILL THE FEELS as the title of their upcoming 12th mini album.

On September 16, 2024, KST, SEVENTEEN revealed a new teaser unveiling the name of their upcoming 12th mini album. The teaser continues the theme of the previously released teaser at the train station.

However, the teaser shows the train filled with water and a figure sitting lonely in the train when suddenly the darkness gives way to light. The scene soon turns into a bright-colored scenery with a big sun in the background, and the words “SPILL THE FEELS” appear.

Watch SEVETEEN’s 12th mini-album title teaser here:

SPILL THE FEELS is set to release on October 14, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

In other news, the second-oldest member of SEVENTEEN, Jeonghan, will soon be enlisting in the military. Jeonghan is set to enlist on September 26, 2024. He will not be able to promote the upcoming album SPILL THE FEELS. However, he is expected to appear in pre-recorded videos and content like the music video.

Jeonghan’s military enlistment day will not have any special events, and fans have been requested not to visit the site of military service to avoid any problems.

SEVENTEEN will soon be embarking on their world tour RIGHT HERE. Jeonghan and Jun will not participate in the tour, the former because of his military enlistment, while the latter will be taking a break to focus on his acting career. RIGHT HERE World Tour is set to kickstart on October 12 and 13 in Goyang, South Korea.

SEVENTEEN is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups around the world and has been captivating fans through their vocals, intricate choreographies, and visuals. SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members, namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN not long ago released their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, alongside a sci-fi music video for the title track MAESTRO.

