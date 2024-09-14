SEVENTEEN takes top spot in boy group brand reputation rankings for September; Stray Kids and SHINee closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for boy groups in September 2024 has been released and SEVENTEEN ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

On September 14, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for September 2024, and SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a total of 3,330,977 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO.

Moreover, they became the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. Moreover, they were also the main act in the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

Stray Kids took the second spot with a total of 1,906,672 points. They recently made a comeback with the album ATE and the title song, Chk Chk Boom. The third place is taken by SHINee, who scored 1,645,894 points. With 1,408,457 points, THE BOYZ takes the fourth rank and BTS rounds up the list at fifth position with 1,377,380 points.

By collecting big data from August 14 to September 14, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Advertisement

Check out the top 30 list

SEVENTEEN Stray Kids SHINee THE BOYZ BTS ZEROBASEONE RIIZE ENHYPEN EXO TWS Super Junior MONSTA X TXT ATEEZ BTOB BOYNEXTDOOR 2PM ASTRO PENTAGON INFINITE TVXQ B1A4 GOT7 VIXX TREASURE SF9 FTISLAND ONEUS HIGHLIGHT Wanna One

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t use them’: BTS’ Jungkook updates social media after HYBE tries to determine intentions behind alleged support for NewJeans