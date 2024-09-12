SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to enlist for mandatory military service on September 26; no official event to be held

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan will be enlisting for his military service later this month. His agency informed that no special event would be held on the day to ensure smooth enlistment for Jeonghan and other people.

On September 12, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan would be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 26. Due to this, he will not be able to take part in the promotional activities for SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album and the world tour. However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content.

They also informed that no official event on the day of his enlistment. They also requested fans to refrain from visiting the site of his military service and instead send heartfelt messages of support for Jeonghan through Weverse

