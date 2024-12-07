SEVENTEEN takes top spot in boy group brand reputation rankings for December; BIGBANG and BTS closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for boy groups in December 2024 has been released and SEVENTEEN ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists from November 7, 2024, to December 7, 2024.

On December 7, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for November 2024, and SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a total of 6,106,152 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO.

Moreover, they became the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. The group also managed to headline the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

BIGBANG took the second spot with a total of 4,696,756 points and saw a massive jump of 341.34 percent in December. On November 23, 2024, BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. They performed their iconic song BANG BANG BANG along with the new collaboration song between G-Dragon, Taeyand, and Daesung’s HOME SWEET SOME.

The third spot is taken by BTS with a total of 4,533,725 points. All the members except Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military and will be discharged around 2025. Stray Kids takes the fourth spot with a total of 2,540,005 and NCT rounds up the list in fifth place with 2,465,199 points.

Check out the top 30 list

SEVENTEEN BIGBANG BTS Stray Kids NCT SHINee THE BOYZ TWS ENHYPEN ATEEZ RIIZE Super Junior ASTRO EXO TXT TVXQ MONSTA X BTOB TREASURE Wanna One ZEROBASEONE BOYNEXTDOOR WINNER 2PM HIGHLIGHT GOT7 CRAVITY PENTAGON ONEUS EVNNE

