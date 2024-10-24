SEVENTEEN to SPILL THE FEELS with Good Morning America live performance on October 30

K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN is gearing up to captivate U.S. audiences with a live performance on Good Morning America (GMA) next week. The group announced on October 23 that they would take the stage on October 30, just days after their eagerly anticipated comeback with their 13th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS. Fans can tune in to the popular morning talk show from 7 a.m. local time (8 p.m. KST) to catch the group in action.

Meanwhile, SPILL THE FEELS, released on October 14, has already generated significant buzz with its lead single, Love, Money, Fame, featuring DJ Khaled. The six-song EP delves into a range of raw emotions, charting a journey from vulnerability to resilience. The album's promotional campaign, which included an animated teaser hinting at the DJ Khaled collaboration, aesthetic track samplers, and three distinct sets of concept photos; FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU, kept fans on their toes. Each visual concept embodied different stages of emotional growth, from feelings of isolation to newfound positivity and human connection.

Watch the music video for LOVE, MONEY, FAME here;

Adding a layer of depth to the album, the title SPILL THE FEELS serves as an anagram for I FELT HELPLESS, highlighting the album's core themes of confronting and healing emotional wounds. Despite the bittersweet absence of members Jeonghan and Jun, due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China, respectively, the remaining members are set to deliver a captivating performance on GMA.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13, offering fans three unique versions of the album, heightening the anticipation surrounding its release. SEVENTEEN’s upcoming GMA performance is part of a broader promotional push that includes their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, with stops across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and other major cities. This tour gives fans worldwide the chance to experience the group’s new music and witness the emotional journey that SPILL THE FEELS encapsulates.

With their upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, SEVENTEEN is ready to make a powerful statement, bringing their signature energy and emotional side to a global audience. SEVENTEEN's performance on October 30 promises to be a must-watch event for K-pop enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN explores LOVE, MONEY, FAME with DJ Khaled in new music video for SPILL THE FEELS comeback; Watch