SEVENTEEN tops idol group brand reputation rankings for January; BLACKPINK and NewJeans follow

SEVENTEEN took the top spot for January's idol group brand reputation rankings. BLACKPINK, NewJeans, IVE and RIIZE were listed in the top 5 spots. Here is the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 24, 2024  |  10:35 AM IST |  8K
BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN: YG Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN placed first on the list of January's idol group brand reputation rankings. Their reality show Nana Tour along with producer Na Yeong Seok is currently airing and has been gaining a lot of attention. BLACKPINK, NewJeans, IVE and RIIZE were placed in the top 5 spots. BLACKPINK and NewJEans also maintained a steady hold at the top of January K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings. Here is a look at the full list. 

SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK and NewJeans take top spots for January's idol group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN topped the list of idol group brand reputation rankings for the month starting from December 18 to January 18. Their brand reputation index was 5,075,849 and their positivity-negativity analysis also showed a score of 90.74 percent positive reactions. The group has been getting a lot of love and attention for their ongoing reality show Nana Tour which is produced by Na Yeong Seok. In the series, SEVENTEEN and Na Yeong Seok explore Italy together. BLACKPINK was placed second with a brand reputation index of 4,739,803. In December, all members of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities. 

NewJeans followed with a brand reputation index of 4,121,833. IVE's index was of 4,008,299, placing them at the fourth place. They were followed by RIIZE with a brand reputation index of 2,965,936. 

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 


​​​​​Idol group brand reputation rankings for January

  1. SEVENTEEN
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. NewJeans
  4. IVE
  5. RIIZE
  6. Stray Kids
  7. aespa
  8. BTS
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. ZEROBASEONE
  11. TWICE
  12. LE SSERAFIM
  13. BABYMONSTER
  14. THE BOYZ
  15. B1A4
  16. BTOB
  17. ENHYPEN
  18. Red Velvet
  19. APRIL
  20. NMIXX
  21. NCT
  22. Girls’ Generation
  23. ATEEZ
  24. TVXQ
  25. EXO
  26. fromis_9
  27. H1-KEY
  28. BOYNEXTDOOR
  29. ITZY
  30. SHINee

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie tops January's girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD's Taeyeon and NewJeans' Hanni follow

