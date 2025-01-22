SEVENTEEN unveils Bad Influence, new collaborative track with Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week

Nine of the SEVENTEEN members– S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino collaborated with Pharrell Williams to create a brand new track for the Paris Fashion Week. The song, called Bad Influence, was played during Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Menswear fashion show on January 21. The models showcasing the outfit collection hit the runway with Bad Influence playing in the background.

The song was produced by Pharrell Williams solely for the show, but fans have been anticipating its official release on some platform, ever since its clips started circulating online. SEVENTEEN's rendition of the song infused the Paris runway with a fresh, modern twist, making a memorable mark on the international fashion scene. Talking of the collaboration, the K-pop artists expressed their admiration towards Pharrell Williams and their joy of joining forces with him to create new music.

They shared through their agency, "It’s an honour to collaborate with Pharrell Williams, an artist we’ve always admired." As Bad Influence is quite different from SEVENTEEN's usual upbeat music, they expressed their thrill in trying something new. They said, "Working on a song that showcases a new side of SEVENTEEN was an enjoyable experience. The K-pop idols are hopeful that their song will resonate with a wide range of listeners and be liked by their fans.

Besides SEVENTEEN, Pharrell Williams also worked with BTS' J-Hope for another song that was played during the Louis Vuitton show. The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer can be said to have an eye for good collaborations. He previously joined forces with renowned global artists such as DJ Khaled, Shift K3Y, Marshmello, New Kids on the Block, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX and Pink Sweat$ to create masterpieces. No wonder the SEVENTEEN members expressed gratitude for being able to work on the song with him.

SEVENTEEN is currently getting up for their Jakarta and Bangkok leg of the RIGHT HERE world tour, set to take place on February 8 and February 15, respectively. The world tour is part of their 10th debut anniversary celebration. The group's last performance was on January 18 and 19 at the Bulacan Philippine Sports Stadium, Philippines. In April, they are set to become the first K-pop artist to perform at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, often referred to as the 'Coachella of Mexico'.

