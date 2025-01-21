SEVENTEEN's Jakarta and Bangkok leg of RIGHT HERE tour to include Going Seventeen games

SEVENTEEN is all set to set the stage ablaze on their Jakarta and Bangkok leg of the RIGHT HERE tour on February 8 and February 15, respectively. During this time, the fans present in those two cities will have an opportunity to participate in various fan events from February 10 to March 12. It might serve as compensation to the fans who failed to buy the tickets for the concerts.

As per HYBE's statement on January 21, the fan activities will include games featured in SEVENTEEN's popular content series Going Seventeen. In Jakarta, the popular recreational area of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah will be the venue for the events, including fountain-themed shows, quizzes, and roulette games.

Jakarta's northern coast will host a sunset DJ party at the beach of PIK2. There will also be picnic areas and a custom bracelet-making station. Additionally, a car-free event on Jalan Jendral Sudirman will feature random dance sessions, cardio workouts, and minigames, all set to SEVENTEEN's energetic tracks. The promotional activities in Bangkok will take place at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport access roads, a train station, and a shopping mall.

Phayathai Station, a bustling hub with over 48,000 daily passengers, will be transformed into 'Seventeen Station,' with vibrant wraps showcasing the group's images and messages. Limited-edition Seventeen-themed transportation cards will also be made available to commemorate the occasion.

Seventeen's global pop-up store at Siam Discovery will unveil an exclusive merchandise collection featuring items from the RIGHT HERE world tour, as well as unique products that blend Seventeen's official characters with Bangkok's cultural icons, such as customized keychains, magnets, and pop sockets.

Additionally, Seventeen-themed hotel rooms and special edition menus, crafted through collaborations with local hotels and eateries, will be available in both Jakarta and Bangkok, offering fans an immersive experience. Thus, fans in the two cities can be considered up for a month-long memorable experience. "We planned diverse programs to allow fans visiting each city during Seventeen’s Asia tour to connect more deeply with the artists and create unforgettable memories," HYBE said. The entertainment agency also wishes for their efforts to bring SEVENTEEN closer to Carats (SEVENTEEN's fandom) worldwide, as well as to tourists and local residents.

