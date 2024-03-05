The Golden Wave Concert 2024 event will be held in Taiwan. The event will take place for the first time since 2020. However, the highlight of the show is the A-list-packed K-pop groups who will be gracing their presence and performing for their beloved fans. Moreover, the date of the event has been revealed through the organizer's social media page.

Golden Wave 2024 lineup

On March 5, 2024, the lineup for the upcoming concert, Golden Wave, was announced, and the list contains some of the biggest names in the industry. This year's K-pop event will take place in Taiwan; it comes four years after COVID-19 limitations caused concerts to be halted in 2020. It is also the first time in many years that so many K-pop idols will be onstage performing together.

The list of K-pop groups joining the concert consists of SEVENTEEN’s BSS, ENHYPEN, &TEAM, (G)I-DLE, BOYNEXTDOOR, D1, NMIXX, STAYC, and ZEROBASEONE. These megastars of the K-pop world will be performing at the event for their fans. However, more artists are to be announced at a later date according to the organizers. Moreover, Choo Young Woo has been confirmed as the host of the show. He is particularly known for his role in the K-drama series Oasis, for which he received the Best New Actor Award at the KBS Drama Awards 2023.

Golden Wave concert 2024 in Taiwan date

The annual Korean music event, Golden Wave, is led by South Korea's largest cable television station, JTBC. The event is co-organized by Studio JAMM, an entertainment company under South Korea's JTBC TV station. Moreover, Super Dome is Tiwan’s official organizer and will also be associated with the show. The list of artists taking part is announced by Super Dome’s social media page.

The event is expected to take place on April 13, 2024. Additionally, the venue has been revealed to be Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan. However, the tickets are not yet for sale, and soon more information will be released along with prices on the Show Dome's official Facebook page. Are you excited for the upcoming concert?

