13 Members of SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, a globally popular South Korean boy group under Pledis Entertainment, is known for their talent, teamwork, and self-producing capabilities. With 13 members split into three units — hip-hop, vocal, and performance — each member brings unique skills and charisma to the team. Here’s a breakdown of the members of SEVENTEEN, a guide from their debut to the present day.

1. S.Coups

Position: Leader, Rapper

Birthday: August 8, 1995

Nationality: South Korean

S.Coups, whose real name is Choi Seungcheol, is the leader and one of the founding members of SEVENTEEN. As the leader, he is known for his calm, composed nature and leadership skills. His stage presence as a rapper is impressive, and he’s often seen taking on the responsibility of guiding the team. He’s also involved in producing some of SEVENTEEN’s music, showing his multifaceted talent.

2. Jeonghan

Position: Vocalist

Birthday: October 4, 1995

Nationality: South Korean

Yoon Jeonghan, known for his beautiful, angelic visuals, is a talented vocalist. He’s often called “the angel” of the group due to his soft, kind personality and long, flowing hair. Jeonghan is known for his smooth falsetto and powerful vocals, which make him stand out in SEVENTEEN’s harmonies. Despite his angelic image, he’s known for his playful side as well.

3. Joshua

Position: Vocalist

Birthday: December 30, 1995

Nationality: American (Born in Los Angeles, USA)

Joshua Hong, often just called Joshua, is the group's English speaker and one of the main vocalists. Born in Los Angeles, he brings a unique international flair to SEVENTEEN. Joshua is admired for his rich, warm voice and his ability to connect with both Korean and international fans. He’s known for his sweet personality and is a calming presence within the group.

4. Jun

Position: Lead Dancer, Vocalist

Birthday: June 10, 1996

Nationality: Chinese

Wen Junhui, known simply as Jun, is a skilled lead dancer and vocalist from China. He’s known for his impeccable dance skills, particularly his fluid movements in performances. Jun's versatile talents extend beyond dance, as he also contributes vocals and has a charming personality that makes him popular with fans. He’s often seen as one of the visual members of the group.

5. Hoshi

Position: Leader of Performance Unit, Main Dancer, Vocalist

Birthday: June 15, 1996

Nationality: South Korean

Kwon Soonyoung, better known as Hoshi, is a powerhouse performer and the leader of the Performance Unit. Hoshi is renowned for his intense energy on stage, stunning choreography, and leadership within the performance sub-unit. His passion for dance is evident, and he has created several of SEVENTEEN's most iconic choreographies. Fans love his upbeat personality and constant dedication to his craft.

6. Wonwoo

Position: Lead Rapper, Visual

Birthday: July 17, 1996

Nationality: South Korean

Jeon Wonwoo, the lead rapper, is known for his deep voice and cool, reserved personality. He’s often seen as one of the more introspective members of SEVENTEEN. Wonwoo has an impressive rap delivery, and his presence in songs is always impactful. He also stands out for his unique visuals, with sharp features and a cool demeanor that endear him to fans.

7. Woozi

Position: Leader of Vocal Unit, Main Vocalist

Birthday: November 22, 1996

Nationality: South Korean

Lee Jihoon, known as Woozi, is the main vocalist and leader of the Vocal Unit. He’s incredibly dedicated to his work, contributing to SEVENTEEN’s songwriting and music production. Woozi’s high-pitched, powerful voice stands out in SEVENTEEN's songs. He’s also known for his perfectionism and attention to detail, making him one of the most respected members in the group.

8. DK

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: February 18, 1997

Nationality: South Korean

DK, whose real name is Lee Seokmin, is the main vocalist of SEVENTEEN. He is known for his incredible vocal range and powerful performances. DK’s warm and friendly personality makes him popular among fans. He is one of the most consistent performers in the group, always delivering with energy and emotion, whether on stage or in the studio.

9. Mingyu

Position: Lead Rapper, Visual

Birthday: April 6, 1997

Nationality: South Korean

Kim Mingyu is the lead rapper and one of the visuals of the group. He’s known for his tall, handsome looks and charismatic stage presence. Mingyu's rap skills are smooth and rhythmic, and he’s often seen as the perfect balance between a rapper and a visual. Off-stage, he’s known for his humor and bright personality, which makes him a fan favorite.

10. The8

Position: Lead Dancer, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: November 7, 1997

Nationality: Chinese

Xu Minghao, or The8, is from China and is recognized for his powerful dance skills and smooth vocals. He is often seen as one of the most versatile members, excelling in both dance and singing. The8’s elegance in dance, especially in contemporary styles, sets him apart. Fans adore his soft-spoken, humble personality.

11. Seungkwan

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: January 16, 1998

Nationality: South Korean

Boo Seungkwan is one of the most beloved members of SEVENTEEN, known for his bubbly personality and powerful vocals. He’s often the member who brings humor to the group, always ready to entertain with his energetic and witty nature. Seungkwan has an outstanding vocal range and is often entrusted with some of the most challenging vocal parts in SEVENTEEN's songs.

12. Vernon

Position: Lead Rapper, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: February 18, 1998

Nationality: American (Born in New York, USA)

Hansol Vernon Chwe is the group’s lead rapper and sub-vocalist. Born in New York, Vernon brings an international influence to SEVENTEEN’s music. His rap skills are impressive, and he’s also recognized for his distinct voice in the group's vocal tracks. Vernon is known for his laid-back personality and his unique mixture of American and Korean cultural influences.

13. Dino

Position: Lead Dancer, Sub-Rapper, Maknae

Birthday: February 11, 1999

Nationality: South Korean

Lee Chan, known as Dino, is the youngest member of SEVENTEEN, often called the "maknae." Despite being the youngest, Dino is one of the most talented dancers in the group. His energy and stage presence are unmatched, and he is constantly improving his skills. Dino has also shown his rap abilities, contributing to many tracks with his unique style.

These 13 members of SEVENTEEN, with their diverse talents and personalities, have made the group one of the most successful in K-pop. Each member brings something special to the table, whether it's through their vocals, rap skills, or choreography. Together, they form a tight-knit family, and their teamwork shines through in every performance, making them beloved by fans worldwide.