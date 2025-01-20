SEVENTEEN's Vernon sports a buzz cut for RIGHT HERE Phillipines tour following Stray Kids' Hyunjin in Gayo Daejeon

SEVENTEEN's Vernon surprised fans with his new look at the Phillipines leg of the RIGHT HERE world tour. The fans had mixed reactions at Vernon's shaving his head off. The audience who attended the 2-day concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium, Bulacan on January 18 and 19 took photos and videos of the K-pop idol and shared it online.

The shocking transformation of Vernon received praises from a group of fans who expressed their unluckiness in not being able to witness it live. They talked of how prominent and sculpted his facial features looked with no hair covering any part of his forehead. They felt his visuals got even better with the fresh look. The other members had a fun time touching Vernon's head and fans wondered what it felt like.

However, some others felt that the SEVENTEEN member looked better with his usual hairstyle. They expressed their disbelief at the fact that the idol did that to himself. The sudden transformation might also indicate an ensuing mandatory service calling for the rapper, as speculated by some netizens. However, whatever the reason might be, they are clearly not impressed with his new look.

Some fans also recalled how the idol previously expressed his desire for shaving off his head at an interview and now he finally did what he wanted to for quite some time.

Vernon's new hairdo also drew comparisons with Stray Kids' Hyunjin's buzz cut debut last month at SBS's Gayo Daejeon 2024. The fans were similarly stunned and had mixed reactions after seeing the idol chop off his iconic long locks. Many appreciated him for his bold move and praised his lethal face card while there were others who missed his long hair, which gives him an AI-like beauty.

After his appearance at the Gayo Daejeon, Hyunjin trended #7 worldwide on social media, becoming the only K-pop idol to feature in the top 10 as per @viraltakes on X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans then predicted that it might be the start of a new trend and now we have Vernon with the same hairstyle, just a month later.

