SF9’s Dawon enlists as active duty soldier; K-pop soloist Kim Jaehwan joins military band

SF9’s Dawon as announced before by his agency has enlisted in the military today as an active-duty soldier. However, he is not the only K-pop artist enlisting in the military today as soloist Kim Jaehwan has also joined a military band to complete his mandatory military service.

SF9’s Dawon and Kim Jaehwan begin mandatory military service

On July 1, 2024, Dawon of SF9 enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier as was announced in May 2024. Along with the SF9 member, the K-pop soloist Kim Jaehwan also began his mandatory military service.

Dawon and Kim Jaehwan entered the Army Training Center on July 1, 2024, to receive basic military training. No special going away events were organized on the day to not overcrowd the site and cause any congestion.

It should be noted that Dawon is the fourth member of SF9 to enlist in the military previously Inseong, Youngbin, and Jaeyoon had enlisted.

According to the South Korean media outlet Daum, Kim Jaehwan has passed Army Military Band training and will be enlisting as a member of the military band after completion of his basic military training.

Know more about Dawon

Meanwhile, Dawon is a singer and actor who initially received recognition as a member of the K-pop boy group SF9. He is also known by his birth name Lee Sang Hyuk.

Dawon debuted as a vocalist in SF9 on October 5, 2016, with their album Feeling Sensation alongside the lead track Fanfare. As an actor he is known for his appearances in the K-dramas Doom At Your Service, Click Your Heart, My 20th Twenty, and Curtain Call.

Know Kim Jaehwan

Kim Jaehwan also known as Jaehwan is a K-pop soloist, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for topping at fourth position on season 2 of survival show Produce 101. He was initially popular as a South Korean boy group Wanna One member, but the group disbanded after a year and a half.

Kim Jaehwan marked his solo debut with the release of his album Another on May 20, 2019. He recently dropped his album I Adore on May 8, 2024.

