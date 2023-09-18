Rowoon's top 5 moments with SF9 members

SF9, the talented South Korean boy group, has garnered a massive following worldwide thanks to their incredible music, captivating performances, and their strong bond as a team. Among the group's members, Rowoon stands out not only for his striking visuals but also for his endearing interactions with his fellow SF9 members. In this article, we'll delve into Rowoon's top 5 memorable moments with his group members.

1. When SF9 revealed their Special Rule For Dealing With Rowoon When He’s Extra Talkative

SF9's Rowoon is known for his sociable and good-natured personality, and he thoroughly enjoys engaging in conversations. Fans who have had the chance to meet him at SF9's fan meetings can certainly attest to this. While his talkative nature endears him to fans, there are times when his fellow members find it a bit challenging to keep up with his chatter. In those situations, SF9 has a special rule in place.

When Chani and Rowoon appeared as guests on Knowing Brothers, Chani revealed an interesting practice that the other 8 members of SF9 follow when they are in a waiting room with Rowoon. Knowing how talkative Rowoon can be, each member will come up with a plausible excuse to exit the conversation. They engage in a sort of game where they try to be the last member to think of an excuse to leave. The member who is unable to come up with a reason stays with Rowoon and continues the conversation.

Interestingly, Rowoon was completely unaware of this rule. He believed that his fellow members were always on their phones because they were extremely busy. Despite the occasional challenges posed by Rowoon's talkative moods, the members of SF9 still hold deep affection for him and cherish their bond wholeheartedly.

2. When Rowoon reflected on a rocky start with members and how it was eventually resolved

In an interview with Esquire Korea, Rowoon discussed his K-drama She Would Never Know and opened up about the initial challenges of living with his fellow SF9 members. Rowoon delved into the early days when living together as a group had its rough patches. He revealed that they were still living in the same dorm at the time of the interview. Initially, as trainees, they had their fair share of conflicts because they were all uncertain about who would debut first. Suddenly, they were informed that they were to form one team and live together in one dormitory. Adjusting to this new situation was not easy.

Given that they were all guys, when disagreements arose, they were serious. However, Rowoon noted that one positive aspect was that they never crossed certain boundaries. During their time as trainees, when tensions were high, if one member thought things were going too far, they would immediately put an end to it. Those days are now memories.

Advertisement

As time went on, they got to know each other's likes and dislikes so well that they eventually formed strong bonds. Even if disagreements occurred, they preferred not to dwell on uncomfortable situations and instead resolved issues with a simple, "Hey! Let's go for a drink." Their shared experiences and understanding of each other contributed to their strong camaraderie.

3. When Rowoon hid another member because he was too tall

SF9's Rowoon garnered attention for his impressive height during their comeback on July 13, 2020, with Summer Breeze on SBS's Inkigayo. In a group interview, Rowoon unintentionally ended up blocking a fellow member who was standing behind him.

The member in question was Inseong, who was positioned on an elevated platform and still concealed from view! Despite Inseong also being taller than average with a height of 184cm according to his profile, he was comfortably hidden by Rowoon, who stands at a towering 192cm.

Once Rowoon realized this situation, he promptly bent down to ensure that Inseong could be seen in the frame. This incident showcased not only Rowoon's exceptional height but also his considerate and attentive nature toward his fellow group members.

4. When SF9’s Rowoon And Chani Get Hilariously Petty During Argument

During the January 4 2020 episode of the JTBC variety show Ask Us Anything, special guests including SF9 members Chani and Rowoon, along with Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Kang Hoon, and WJSN’s Bona, appeared.

After the initial greetings, Lee Sang Min brought up the fact that Kim Hye Yoon had a one-sided crush on Chani's character in SKY Castle and was romantically paired with Rowoon's character in Extraordinary You. He playfully asked her who she liked more.

Kim Hye Yoon tactfully avoided giving a direct answer, explaining that those dramas were in the past. However, Rowoon couldn't resist sharing his perspective and humorously revealed that he thinks Chani likes Hye Yoon more than he likes him. He recounted an incident where they were both texting Chani around the same time, but Chani left his message unanswered and responded only to Hye Yoon.

Chani chimed in, explaining that since he's always with Rowoon, he can easily talk to him later since they live together. That's why he replied to Hye Yoon first. He added a humorous twist by mentioning that he has something to be upset about too—Rowoon and Hye Yoon starred in a drama together, but Rowoon didn't even inform Chani about it; he had to find out through a news article. Rowoon quickly fired back, saying that Chani doesn't even respond to his texts. The exchange added a playful and light-hearted touch to the show.

Advertisement

5. When Rowoon talked about his dorm habits with members

During the January 9, 2020, episode of Happy Together, SF9's Rowoon shared some interesting dorm rules that the boy group follows. He mentioned that when he's at home, he values comfort and wants to maintain a pleasant living environment. Rowoon explained that one of their dorm rules involves washing their underwear together with their regular laundry. However, this led to some confusion because it was challenging to keep track of whose underwear belonged to whom.

To address this issue, they came up with a unique solution – each member was designated to wear a specific brand of underwear. Rowoon, for instance, only wore the brand that he preferred. However, an amusing situation arose when another member happened to wear underwear from the same brand that Rowoon liked. This led Rowoon to humorously declare that it was a "wrong" choice.

Regarding socks, Rowoon mentioned that he had given up on buying fancy or stylish socks. Instead, he opted for plain, simple ones.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BREAKING: SF9 announces departure of Rowoon, to continue with 8 members henceforth