SF9’s Rowoon and Ahn Hyo Seop's surprising BL story in A Time Called You sparks fan frenzy

On September 8, Netflix released A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. All the 12 episodes are out and while they have been getting a lot of attention from the very beginning, a small storyline got the fans crazy on the X and other social media platforms. It was between Ahn Hyo Seop’s character Gu Yeon Jun and SF9’s Rowoon’s character Tae Ha.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers.

SF9’s Rowoon and Ahn Hyo Seop’s BL storyline in A Time Called You:

In episode 8, viewers are immersed in a subtle yet powerful dynamic between Gu Yeon Jun and Tae Ha. Though they appear to be close friends, the unspoken tension between them hints at something deeper. Unexpectedly, the storyline takes a turn towards a BL (Boys Love) drama when Yeon Jun struggles to verbalize his emotions to Tae Ha, who intuitively grasps his unspoken words. While they don't explicitly act on their feelings, an electrifying moment occurs when they finally clasp hands for the first time. The joy and relief evident in their expressions seem to affirm their shared understanding, leaving fans delighted by this pivotal development in their relationship.

Rowoon and Ahn Hyo Seop:

Rowoon’s cameo itself was a pleasant surprise but to see two top stars happily get along with the BL story was a courageous thing to do, especially in South Korea, which is still a conservative society. With many mainstream dramas changing their outlook on love and romance, they are still behind other countries. But when they do a BL or GL storyline, they do it right. Rowoon and Ahn Hyo Seop are known to be close friends in the industry and many fans knew that they would be comfortable with each other to express the intense emotions and feelings that the characters would feel in a situation like that. Fans made Rowoon and Ahn Hyo Seop trend on X (formerly Twitter) for the past 24 hours and they were happy that a mainstream drama went ahead with the storyline.

