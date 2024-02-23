ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo versus Rowoon: VOTE for best male idol turned actor

Both ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and former SF9 member Rowoon have seamlessly transitioned from talented idols to acclaimed actors, dominating the industry with their undeniable skills. They've graced major K-dramas, earning numerous accolades and widespread recognition. Today, they stand as two of the most renowned idol-turned-actors in the industry.

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO is truly the epitome of the complete package. What many may not realize is that prior to his debut with ASTRO, he first entered the entertainment world as an actor. Despite starting with minor roles, his remarkable visuals left a lasting impression, paving the way for his unstoppable rise. Often referred to as the “face genius” due to his breathtaking good looks, Cha Eun Woo has on numerous occasions captivated audiences with his visual appeal, vocal talent and growing acting skills.

As his career progressed, he effortlessly transitioned into various realms of entertainment, from hosting events to endorsing brands and appearing on variety shows. Additionally, he ventured into acting, discovering it to be a remarkably rewarding endeavor and has starred in some big name projects like True Beauty, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog and more.

Rowoon, also known as Kim Seok Woo, defies the stereotype of the typical K-pop idol-turned-actor. Beyond his successful career as a member of SF9, he has established himself as a formidable actor, showcasing his natural talent time and again. Since gaining widespread recognition for his portrayal of the shy and endearing Haru in Extraordinary You, Rowoon has become a prominent figure in the K-drama realm. Recently parting ways with SF9, he is now fully dedicated to his acting career. With notable roles in dramas such as School 2017, Destined With You, The King’s Affection, and more, Rowoon has consistently demonstrated his prowess in front of the camera.

Among these two, who is a better idol turned actor? Take your pick below!

