'She’s too busy’: BTS’ RM shares possibility of performing Neva Play live with Megan Thee Stallion, wishes to sing RPWP for fans

RM recently interacted with ARMYs on BTS’ Weverse community, replying to their many questions. When a fan asked if there is any possibility of him performing with Megan Thee Stallion live, the rapper seemingly showed his willingness, despite their busy schedule.

The fan asked him, “Namjoon-ssi, do you have plans on performing live with Megan someday?” RM replied, “She is too busy”, hinting at a possibility when both of them get to clear their schedule.

However, since RM won’t be discharged from the military until June 2025 and the American rapper is also keeping busy with her own music, they are not likely to meet on stage soon.

In addition, he has also expressed his wish to perform his solo album Right Person, Wrong Place.

On September 6, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion released a new single Neva Play featuring RM, marking her second collaboration with BTS. The catchy surefire hit captured a different side of RM, contrary to his image with the group. In this hip-hop track, he brought out his deep vocal tones and a great sense of rhythm that seamlessly blended with Megan Thee Stallion’s flow.

This iconic collaboration helped both of them reach many milestones in their respective careers. Not too long ago, Neva Play was named as the WWE SmackDown official theme song.

In addition, the song has landed some impressive spots on music charts, further cementing RM’s name in the global music scene. On the first day of its release, the hip-hop hit debuted on Spotify’s Global Top 10 with a whopping 4.5 million streams, marking the BTS rapper’s first entry on the chart.

On September 16, the track debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the BTS leader’s second solo entry on the chart. Additionally, the K-pop idol scored his first entry on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart with Neva Play entering at No. 5.

Continuing the achievements, It has also debuted at No. 66 on the UK Official Singles Chart, fetching RM his highest ranking on the esteemed chart.

Meanwhile, since the music video for Neva Play was released with an animated version of RM, fans are hopeful about their live collaboration on stage sometime in the near future.

