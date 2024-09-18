BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play debuts at no 5 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart marking his first entry

RM, the popular rapper and leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS has been creating headlines with his recent collab release with Megan Thee Stallion. Neva Play in new developments has debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart marking the first entry of RM’s solo career on the chart.

On September 18, 2024, Billboard revealed that BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest hip-hop collab track Neva Play has debuted at number 5 on this week’s Hot Rap Songs chart. It marks RM’s first solo entry on the chart while Megan Thee Stallion’s 31st entry and her 10th top 5 rank.

Neva Play was released by RM and Megan Thee Stallion on September 6, 2024, at 1 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) alongside a banging semi-animated video that had breathtaking anime versions of both stars.

Neva Play is a hip-hop track with a breathtaking rap served by the BTS leader and sings of the things Megan Thee Stallion and RM “neva play” about. The song was first teased by Megan Thee Stallion with emojis.

While confirming the American rapper star complimented the Wild Flower singer by saying “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

Watch RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play MV here:

RM also known by his full name Kim Namjoon is a charismatic rapper, songwriter, producer, and leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He first began his solo career by releasing his eponymous mixtape RM on Soundcloud on March 20, 2015.

He later dropped his second mixtape Mono. on October 23, 2018, alongside a soothing animated music video for the track Forever Rain. The rapper has also collaborated with noted artists like Tiger JK, Lil Nas X, Younha, and many more.

RM finally marked his solo debut by releasing his album Indigo alongside the major hit lead track Wild Flower featuring youjeen on December 2, 2022. While he recently made a solo comeback with his second album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24 which was released alongside an innovative MV for lead track LOST!

