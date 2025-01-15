Seo Ye Ji holds first fan meeting Fedora post Kim Jung Hyun dating scandal; shares highlights from event

Seo Ye Ji shared photos and a video from her first-ever fan meeting titled 2024 Seo Ye Ji 1st Fan Meeting—Fedora. The event that took place on December 29 last year marked her resumption of activities after a two-year hiatus due to being embroiled in controversies. The It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actress is all smiles in the photos.

Seo Ye Ji looked happy as she posed while sitting on the stage with the fans behind in the background. She also engaged in some activities on-stage with the host, as seen in one of the pics. The popular actress featured three outfits with three different vibes in the images. The first one is an all-black formal look including a crop blazer, top and trousers. She paired it with formal black pumps. The second outfit is a casual grey hoodie, black trousers and white sneakers. Seo Ye Ji's third look features a little black dress and black heels.

She also posted a video clip from the fan meeting Fedora, where the host was seen having fun interactions with Seo Ye Ji's fans, making her smile brightly. The venue was filled with banners displaying messages such as “Happy because of Ye Ji" and “We are always by Ye Ji’s side." It showcased the love and support she received from her fans. The event took place twice on December 29, at 2 PM and 6 PM KST, at Seongam Art Hall, Seoul, giving a chance for more fans to attend.

Seo Ye Ji stayed away from public appearances, following her getting involved in some controversies in 2021. It included her alleged controlling behavior and gaslighting of her former lover, actor Kim Jung Hyun. The other allegations against her were of school bullying and academic forgery.

A year later, she appeared in the 2022 drama Eve, but it did not receive favorable reactions from fans. She then went on a two-year hiatus before coming back with the Fedora fan meeting.