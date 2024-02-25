POLL: From Everytime to Talk Love, Always and more; VOTE for best Descendants of the Sun OST

As Descendants of the Sun commemorates its 8th anniversary, the timeless appeal of its OSTs continues to captivate fans. The soundtrack, featuring hits like Everytime by EXO's Chen and Punch, Talk Love by K.Will, and Always by Yoon Mi Rae, remains an integral part of the series' legacy. Each song beautifully complements the emotional rollercoaster of Captain Yoo Si Jin, Dr. Kang Mo Yeon, and their teams' journey filled with heartwarming, fun-filled and thrilling moments.

The OSTs not only enhance pivotal scenes but also linger in the hearts of viewers, creating a lasting connection to the drama.The melodic prowess of artists like Gummy, Davichi, Kim Na Young feat. Mad Clown, Lyn, and SG Wannabe in tracks like You Are My Everything, This Love, Once Again, and By My Side enriches the narrative, amplifying the emotional resonance.

Now, as fans celebrate the show's anniversary, the question arises: which Descendants of the Sun OST holds a special place in your heart? Cast your vote and immerse yourself once again in the enchanting melodies that have become synonymous with this beloved K-drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Descendants of the Sun clocks 8 years: Why Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo led star-studded drama is perfect entertainer