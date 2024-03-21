Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin, Jung Kyung Ho-Sooyoung, more: 4 K-celeb couples who are still in long-term relationships

Amid the Ryu Jun Yeol, Han So Hee and Hyeri dating situation, fans have questioned the timeline of Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship and when he started dating Han So Hee. Netizens have been speculating about what really went down and how. Fans even expressed how watching the warm and lighthearted show Reply 1988, would not be the same again. Many also compared this situation to Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina's relationship and how it was more on a positive note. Additionally, people also started noting down K-celebrities who have been in a relationship for a long time. Here is a list.

Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin (9 years)

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015. Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022. Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight.

Jung Kyung Ho-Sooyoung (12 years)

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung have been together for 12 years now. They got into a relationship back in September 2012 after the Hospital Playlist actor was discharged from the military. Initially, they denied reports of them dating but later in 2014 they confirmed that they had been dating. They met at the church and soon friendship turned into romance. They have shown support for each other on various occasions and often mention each other in interviews as well. Jung Kyung Ho is known for his roles in hit dramas like Hospital Playlist, Crash Course in Romance, Prison Playbook and more. Sooyoung is famous for appearing in dramas like Miss and Mr Cop, New Year Blues and more.

Jung Ho Yeon-Lee Dong Hwi (9 years)

Reply 1988 actor Lee Dong Hwi and model Jung Ho Yeon started dating in 2015 and confirmed their relationship later in 2016. The two have appeared together in the public eye numerous times. Despite the attention they get, they don't hesitate to be seen together enjoying warm dates in each other's company. In July 2023, Lee Dong Hee was seen smiling when Jung Ho Yeon made a cute mistake at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Lee Dong Hwi has acted in many popular projects like Reply 1988, The Roundup: Punishment and Extreme Job. Jung Ho Yeon rose to fame with the popular 2021 series Squid Game.

Lee Kwang Soo-Lee Sun Bin (6 years)

Lee Sun Bin had mentioned Lee Kwang Soo as her ideal type in the show Running Man in 2016. Interestingly, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin confirmed that they were dating in 2018. In a recent show, Lee Sun Bin also mentioned that they are going strong and upon being asked about if they will be getting married, she replied that they are happy with how things are right now. They show their love and affection on social media sometimes. Lee Kwang Soo is an actor and an entertainer best known for appearing in shows like Running Man. Lee Sun Bin has worked on several dramas like Boyhood, Work Later, Drink Now, The Uncanny Counter, and more.

