Queen of Tears stars Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun cause INR 1.4 lakh sneakers to get sold out

Queen of Tears has generated significant buzz with its high ratings. Now, the sneakers, valued at 1.4 lakhs, worn by Kim Ji Won, have also become a hot topic and have sold out in South Korea.

Sneaker that is making the buzz

Kim Ji Won takes on the role of the granddaughter of the Queens Group conglomerate owner in Queen of Tears. Not only that, she also holds the position of president at Queens Department Store. Her character's style is all about extravagant designer outfits, perfectly showcasing her status as a heiress of a big corporation. On top of that, the crystal-studded sneakers, gifted by her on-screen husband Kim Soo Hyun, are a creation from the renowned French brand Roger Vivier. These sneakers, now known as the Kim Ji Won sneakers, quickly gained popularity and caused a frenzy among fans. They are currently valued at a staggering INR 1.4 lakhs. With her captivating presence and luxurious fashion choices, Kim Ji Won has earned the nickname '3rd generation chaebol look,' highlighting her sophisticated charm.

At a recent production presentation, Kim Ji Won stated, "It's been a long time since I played a rich character, so I paid attention to fashion. As the manager of a department store, I attempted to emphasize the mature and calm appearance of a business lady."

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won, a renowned South Korean actress, entered the entertainment scene in 2010 through commercials, earning recognition as the Oran C Girl and Lollipop Girl. She made her acting debut in 2011's Romantic Heaven. After a stint with S.A.L.T Entertainment starting in February 2020, she switched to HiZium Studio in September 2022.

Trained in singing, dancing, and acting, Kim Ji Won garnered attention for her cameo appearances in dramas like Mrs. Saigon and her commercial ventures. She rose to prominence with roles in sitcoms and major TV series, earning accolades such as the Excellence Award at the KBS Drama Awards.

Kim Ji Won diversified her portfolio with roles in films and dramas, showcasing her talent in projects like Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way. She continues to impress with recent ventures like the web series Lovestruck in the City and the TV series My Liberation Notes.

