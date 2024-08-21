Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae’s No Gain No Love: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy television series starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun. The show explores the dynamics of a marriage born out of convenience: a woman who married to protect her financial interests and a man who became her husband to avoid causing harm.

No Gain No Love release date, time, where to watch, and genre

No Gain No Love is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 PM India Standard Time (IST). In South Korea, the series will be available on TVING and TVN, while in India, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. This romantic comedy centers on a fake marriage between the two leads, interwoven with various subplots.

No Gain No Love plot

Written by Kim Hye Young, the mind behind Her Private Life, No Gain No Love is a romantic comedy that follows Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who enters a fake marriage to avoid financial loss, and Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a man who becomes her pretend husband to prevent causing harm. Will Son Hae Young's plan succeed, or will she find herself entangled in unexpected complications? All of that will be revealed in the series,

No Gain No Love will also feature a spin-off with second leads Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun titled Spice Up Our Love (the original Korean title translates to The CEO’s Meal Plan), which is based on Nam Ja Yeon’s web novel within the original series. In this spin-off, the world depicted in the web novel will serve as the primary setting and focal point of the story.

Main cast and characters of No Gain No Love

Shin Min Ah stars as Son Hae Young, a woman who detests losing money under any circumstances. At her company, employees who are married, pregnant, or have children are favored, as the business model benefits from revenue generated from private education expenses. Additionally, a new task force has been established under the CEO’s direct control, and no unmarried woman has ever joined. Faced with the risk of missing out on a promotion, Hae Young devises a plan for a fake marriage to secure her position.

Kim Young Dae plays Kim Ji Wook, a night shift worker at a convenience store known as a civic-minded and righteous figure in his neighborhood. When Son Hae Young, a customer with whom he feels particularly mismatched, proposes a fake marriage, Ji Wook reluctantly agrees to the role as a side job. A kindhearted individual who can’t ignore someone in need, Ji Wook initially conceals his handsome features behind thick-framed glasses and a shaggy hairstyle. However, he undergoes a makeover to adopt a more polished appearance for his role as Hae Young’s fake groom.

Lee Sang Yi stars as Bok Gyu Hyun, a CEO and third-generation chaebol who is skeptical about the concept of fated love. As the president of Kkulbee Education, where Son Hae Young is employed, Gyu Hyun inadvertently discovers a web novel written by Nam Ja Yeon (played by Han Ji Hyun). Intrigued, he begins to leave comments on the novel while concealing his true identity.

Han Ji Hyun portrays Nam Ja Yeon, a writer known by her pen name Yeon Bo Ra, famous for her R-rated romance web novels. Ja Yeon lives with Son Hae Young, who is like family to her. One day, Ja Yeon finds herself unexpectedly entangled with Son Hae Young’s boss, Bok Gyu Hyun.

Spice Up Our Love, the spin-off of No Gain No Love, is a romance fantasy drama that follows Nam Ja Yeon (Han Ji Hyun), an R-rated romance web novelist who suddenly finds herself transformed into Seo Yeon Seo, the female protagonist of her own novel. In this new reality, she becomes entangled in an unpredictable romance with the novel’s male lead, Kang Ha Joon (Lee Sang Yi).

