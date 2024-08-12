No Gain No Love teaser: Shin Min Ah proposes Kim Young Dae to be her fake groom for congratulatory wedding money profit; Watch

No Gain No Love is one of the most highly anticipated romantic comedy K-dramas of the year starring the famous actress Shin Min Ah. Ahead of its premiere in August a new teaser from No Gain No Love has been unveiled where Shin Min Ah eyes profit in making Kim Young Dae her fake husband.

On August 12, 2024, tvN unveiled a brand new teaser for No Gain No Love starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae.

The teaser opens with Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young calculating the profits one makes from congratulatory wedding money which catches her attention. Seeing the huge profit, calculative Son Hae Young decides to grab it for herself.

When Son Hae Young tells her friends Nam Ja Yeon (Han Ji Hyun) and Cha Hui Seong (Joo Min Kyung) that she is planning to get married they are shocked and ask Hae Young if she has been proposed to by someone.

The teaser further shows that Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) is the one who proposes to Kim Young Dae when he eyes profit in making him her fake husband. Shin Min Ah is heard asking Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook “Be my groom”.

Meanwhile, the teaser also shows Kim Ji Wook going through a makeover as he transforms into the perfect fake groom for Son Hae Young.

Watch No Gain No Love’s new teaser here:

On the other hand, No Gain No Love unveiled new stills featuring the bestie trio of Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young.

See the new No Gain No Love stills here:

Son Hae Young is closer to her friends Nam Jae Yeon and Cha Hui Seong than her family, hinting at her unbeatable bond with them. In the stills, Hae Young is supposedly seen discussing her profitable wedding plans with her trio.

Meanwhile, No Gain No Love is set to premiere on tvN on August 26, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). It will release new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. No Gain No Love will be available to stream on Prime Video in selected regions.

