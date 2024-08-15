Shin Min Ah stunned by Kim Young Dae's dashing groom makeover in No Gain No Love teaser; watch

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean drama that follows a woman who values money immensely in her life. Starring Sin Min Ah in the main lead, the male lead role of the movie is taken up by Kim Young Dae. A new teaser video has been released which further showcases the new journey both are about to embark on.

On August 15, 2024, the production team of the upcoming show No Gain No Love released a video featuring Kim Young Dae and Shin Min Ah. In the video, Shin Min Ah is seen in all sorts of situations where she displays her dominating side and gets things done the way she intends to. However, she also has a softer side to her which often peeks out when she is in frustrating situations.

However, at the end of the short clip, Shin Min Ah can be seen visibly surprised by the sight in front of her. Kim Young Dae appears from the dressing room in a formal and crisp tux. With styled hair and a handsome face, he manages to swoon everyone with his charm.

Shin Min Ah yelps at the glimpse of him and the teaser ends on that note. It has definitely increased fans’ expectations and curiosity as they wonder how the couple’s troubling relationship will develop further.

The storyline centers around Son Hae Yeong, a woman resolutely focused on preventing any financial setbacks. When confronted with the possibility of a job promotion being jeopardized, she devises a scheme involving a staged wedding and recruits Kim Ji Uk, a kind-hearted convenience store cashier, to play the role of her faux partner. Although their relationship begins on shaky ground, Kim Ji Uk consents to be her pretend fiancé, resulting in unforeseen developments and touching experiences.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.