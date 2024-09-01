SHINee’s Minho and Key cheer Taemin at his solo world tour Ephemeral Gaze; See PIC

SHINee’s Taemin, the noted K-pop singer who recently embarked on his first-ever solo world tour Ephemeral Gaze had his SHINee group members support him on the first day of the tour. SHINee members Minho and Key attended the first day of the Taemin World Tour Ephemeral Gaze in Incheon.

On August 31, 2024, SHINee’s Taemin finally kickstarted his first-ever solo world tour 2024 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR Ephemeral Gaze in Incheon, South Korea.

SHINee members Minho and Key went to attend Taemin’s Ephemeral Gaze in Incheon and cheer him up. During the concert, Minho and Key were even shown on the screen. Furthermore, Minho and Key also participated in a fans’ project which had the message “Taemin we promise you eternity” making the moment even more special.

Minho of SHINee later shared a photo with Taemin and Key from backstage at the concert to mark the day.

Check out SHINee’s Minho’s Instagram story from Taemin’s Ephemeral Gaze concert here:

Watch SHINee’s Minho and Key cheering Taemin at the Ephemeral Gaze concert here:

Meanwhile, Taemin will be soon seen hosting the famous reality show ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE which is set to premiere on September 19. The show will see rising K-pop groups battling it out for an exciting prize on the show.

In other news, Taemin’s recent hit track Guilty became his fastest track to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify and the 5th track to do so.

Taemin is a famous K-pop singer, songwriter, and actor who first rose to fame as a member of the legendary K-pop boy group SHINee. Taemin marked his solo debut with the release of his first EP ACE on August 18, 2014. He later released his first studio album Press It on February 23, 2016.

Most recently, Taemin made a solo comeback by releasing his fifth EP ETERNAL on August 19, 2024, alongside the lead single Sexy in the Air. The release of the EP further marked Taemin’s tenth solo debut anniversary.

SHINee is one of the most iconic K-pop boy groups in the world and consists of four members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. They recently reunited for three encore concerts of Shinee World VI Perfect Illumination: Shinee's Back in May 2024.

