SHINee’s Onew announces solo concert Hola in South Korea and Japan following third EP Flow release in October; know dates

SHINee’s Onew is planning to take the stage as a soloist soon. He has announced his upcoming solo concert Hola!, which is scheduled to kick off in October following the release of his third extended play Flow. He is slated to hold the first concert in South Korea and then he will visit Japan.

On August 22, SHINee’s Onew took to his Instagram and unveiled a delightful poster for his upcoming solo concert Hola!. On October 5 and 6, he will kick off his 2024 solo stage in his home country. The concert will be held at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium, in Seoul.

Next, on November 21 and 22, he is scheduled to visit Japan, performing at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall. The set list will include the top songs from his upcoming extended play Flow, which is scheduled to release in September.

Meanwhile, on this day, Onew shared a vibrant poster for Hola!, captivating fans with his bright smile.

On the work front, Onew is gearing up to make his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his third mini-album Flow. This new EP comes 1 year and six months after his first studio album Circle was released on March 6, 2023.

This forthcoming album will feature a total of six songs including the title track Beat Drum, B-side Hola!, Maestro, Shape of My Heart, All Day, and Focus. He has kept the name of his upcoming solo concert, aligning with the B-side track for Flow.

The EP is now set to release on September 3, 6 PM KST. To celebrate the release, a pop-up event in Seoul will run from September 5 to 15.

The set of Beat Drum’s music video will also be available as an experience zone for fans. In addition to these, the store will carry exclusive items for Flow while giving listeners a chance to listen to all six tracks.

Lee Jin Ki, better known by his stage name Onew is a member of trailblazer K-pop boy group SHINee. On December 5, 2018, he made his solo debut with his first mini-album Voice. Apart from music, he is also known as an actor and starred in Descendents of the Sun.

