SHINee's Minho to attend 2024 Paris Olympics as FIRST ever Olympic friend under IOC; know details

SHINee’s Minho becomes first ever Olympic Friend

On July 24 KST, SM Entertainment announced that SHINee's Minho will be making history as he attends the 33rd Paris Olympics, opening on July 26, as the first-ever Olympic Friend appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In this groundbreaking role, Minho will immerse himself in the fervent atmosphere of the games, cheering on Korean athletes and experiencing the global camaraderie of the Olympics.

This unique designation allows celebrities to embody and promote the Olympic spirit, and Minho is no stranger to this mission. He previously contributed to the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games as a torchbearer in Chuncheon, interacting with luge athletes and engaging in various promotional activities. His deep connection with the Olympics is further highlighted by his involvement in the Girls Play 2! campaign in 2017 and his heartfelt speech supporting the 2018 Pyeong Chang Winter Olympics.

Minho's Olympic journey will undoubtedly capture significant attention, reflecting his ongoing commitment to public diplomacy and sportsmanship.

More about Minho’s latest activities

Earlier this year, Minho captivated fans at his first fan concert, 2024 Best Choi's Minho Fan-Con Multi-Chase, held on January 6-7 at Seoul's Jangchung Arena. Adding to the excitement, he released the heartfelt digital single Stay for a Night, enchanting listeners with his melodic voice. More recently, Minho made a splash at the 2024 WATERBOMB SEOUL music festival soaking fans the audience with his electrifying performance and charisma.

As he gears up for the small screen, Minho is set to star as Nam Tae Pyeong in JTBC's upcoming drama Family X Melo, premiering on August 10. Additionally, he will make his highly anticipated theater debut in Waiting for Godot’s Waiting as Val, starting September 7 at Yes24 Stage 3, showcasing his versatile acting prowess and leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.

