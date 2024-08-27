SHINee's Taemin-led ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE confirms premiere on September 19; check out poster

ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE is an upcoming reality show and the second season of the series where up-and-rising boy groups compete for the ultimate crown. However, the new show has a completely different premise, including the winning prize. After much anticipation for its release, they have finally confirmed its official premiere date with a new poster.

On August 27, 2024, ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE has released a new poster revealing the show’s premiere date. The reality series will be officially premiering on September 19, 2024, at 9:30 PM KST. With rising K-pop groups battling it out to be crowned as the best and a star artist as the host, the fans certainly are delighted to finally know the official release date.

Moreover, the show will be hosted by Taemin from the legendary boy group SHINee, which has created even more excitement among fans. The official line-up includes some of the rising star groups in K-pop. A total of seven boy groups will be competing in the show: THE NEW SIX, The CrewOne (ATBO and JUST B), 8TURN, ONEUS, YOUNITE, CRAVITY, and TEMPEST.

The upcoming new season of Road to Kingdom has gone through a major rebranding and acts as a stand-alone show and not as a pre-qualification program to qualify for its successor, Kingdom. As part of the revamp, the show has been renamed ROAD TO KINGDOM: ACE OF ACE and will feature a different and fresher format than the previous season. Scheduled to air approximately four years after the first season, the new part is directed by Jo Woo Ri, who previously helmed MNET’s Queendom in 2019.

It will not only include fierce competition but also enhance elements of reality to fully showcase the true potential of the contestants. Additionally, there will be changes to the existing winning privileges directly related to participating in the follow-up show.

