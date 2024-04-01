SHINee's Taemin signs contract with Big Planet Made after 16 years at SM Entertainment; See new profile PICS

SHINee's Taemin has signed his contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment. His new profile photos under the label were also released. The idol made his debut as a part of SHINee in 2008. He is the main dancer and vocalist of the group. The group activities though, will be managed under SM Entertainment. Here are the details.

SHINee's Taemin signs with Big Planet Made Entertainment

On April 1, it was announced that SHINee's Taemin had signed his contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment. Taemin was a part of SM Entertainment for the past 16 years and made his debut in 2008 under the label. SM Entertainment had previously confirmed that SHINee's group activities will be managed by them. Hence, Taemin's solo activities will be handled by Big Planet Entertainment. They stated that they recently signed an exclusive contract with Taemin. They complimented the idol and said that he is unparalleled in his activities both as SHINee’s main dancer and as a solo artist. The company assured that they will actively support Taemin’s wide range of activities in his music career, and will do their utmost so that he can explore and excel in a variety of directions. Here is a look at his profile pictures.

SHINee's recent activities

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for their tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock, and more. They released their latest album Hard in June 2023. They celebrated their 15th anniversary in November 2023. The group is currently on their world tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION.

SHINee member Taemin made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30, 2023. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track.

