Happy Birthday Jonghyun: SHINee's Key, Minho, Taemin and fans remember late member on his 35th birthday

On what would have been his 35th birthday, SHINee's late member Jonghyun was fondly remembered by his bandmates Key, Minho, and Taemin, industry colleagues, staff, and fans honoring his enduring legacy, reflecting on his impact and contributions to the music industry.

About SHINee’s Jonghyun

Kim Jonghyun, popularly known as Jonghyun, was a multifaceted talent in the South Korean music industry. As the vocalist of SHINee for nine years, he contributed immensely to the group's success, releasing numerous albums in Korean and Japanese.

Beyond SHINee, Jonghyun embarked on a remarkable solo career, showcasing his exceptional songwriting and vocal prowess. His debut solo EP BASE topped the charts, followed by his studio album She Is, further solidifying his status as a solo artist. Jonghyun's involvement in composing and writing his music set him apart, earning him recognition as one of the best vocalists in South Korea.

Tragically, his untimely passing in December 2017 left a void in the industry, but his legacy as a talented musician, songwriter, and performer lives on. Through his music and contributions, Jonghyun continues to inspire and touch the hearts of fans worldwide.

SHINee members and fans commemorate what would've been Jonghyun's 35th birthday

Every year, on Jonghyun's birthday, SHINee's official account honors his memory with heartfelt posts. This year also they shared a photo of Jonghyun captivating the stage with his vocals, accompanied by the hashtags SHINee and Jonghyun.

Minho shared a touching glimpse into a past birthday celebration for Jonghyun, where the SHINee members gathered to mark the occasion. In the heartwarming video, Jonghyun's smiling face, adorned with cake, reflects the joy of the moment. Expressing his enduring affection, Minho conveyed heartfelt wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday. I always remember."

He further went on to Bubble, a fan interaction platform, where he shared, "I hope you have a happy and good day today! Especially today is my favourite person's birthday, and I hope you have a happier day."

Key joined in commemorating Jonghyun's birthday by sending out a heartfelt message, "Happy b day love," alongside a photo capturing a moment of shared mealtime with all SHINee members, including Jonghyun.

Similarly, SHINee’s youngest member, Taemin, also celebrated Jonghyun’s birthday on Bubble, sending fans a message, “It’s my brother’s birthday today. Let’s celebrate his birthday together.”

Take a look at some birthday wishes for Jonghyun from his fans and friends in the industry.

