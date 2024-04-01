Queen of Tears and its stars Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for 3rd consecutive week

Once again, tvN’s romance K-drama Queen of Tears dominated this week’s rankings as the most buzzworthy drama, with lead stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won taking the top spots. Penned by Park Ji Eun, renowned for hits like Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star, Queen of Tears tells the captivating love story of a married couple who defy all odds to stay together amidst crisis, blending miracles, thrills, and humor.

Top buzzworthy K-dramas and their cast

For the third consecutive week, Queen of Tears held the top spot on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most talked-about TV dramas. The rankings are determined by gathering data from various sources, including news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about dramas currently airing or upcoming.

Not only did Queen of Tears maintain its position as the most buzzworthy drama, but its main cast also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy actors. Kim Ji Won remained at No. 1, while Kim Soo Hyun held his spot at No. 2.

MBC’s Wonderful World maintained its position at No. 2 on this week's drama rankings, with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo securing the No. 3 and No. 8 spots, respectively, on the actor list. tvN’s Wedding Impossible remained steady at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min claiming the No. 4 and No. 5 positions on the actor list.

Advertisement

SBS’ Flex x Cop climbed to No. 4 on the drama list, with star Ahn Bo Hyun also rising to No. 6 on the actor list this week. In its premiere week, KBS 2TV’s new romance thriller Nothing Uncovered made a debut at No. 5 on the drama list, while leading lady Kim Ha Neul secured the No. 9 spot on the actor ranking.

Another KBS 2TV production, the romance drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic, entered the drama list at No. 6, while JTBC’s new thriller Hide debuted at No. 7. Lastly, tvN’s upcoming time-slip romance, Lovely Runner, made its presence felt by entering the drama list at No. 9 ahead of its premiere on April 8.

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas

tvN’s Queen of Tears MBC’s Wonderful World tvN’s Wedding Impossible SBS’ Flex x Cop KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic JTBC’s Hide MBC’s Third Marriage tvN’s Lovely Runner ENA’s The Midnight Studio

Most buzzworthy actors of the week

While the drama list focuses solely on series airing on broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list expands to include cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, Pyramid Game stars Jang Da Ah, IVE’s Wonyoung’s sister, and WJSN’s Bona made their mark, securing the No. 7 and No. 10 positions, respectively, on the actor list.

Kim Ji Won of Queen of Tears Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears Cha Eun Woo of Wonderful World Jeon Jong Seo of Wedding Impossible Moon Sang Min of Wedding Impossible Ahn Bo Hyun of Flex x Cop Jang Da Ah of Pyramid Game Kim Nam Joo of Wonderful World Kim Ha Neul of Nothing Uncovered Bona of Pyramid Game

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun day: Queen of Tears, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and more; K-dramas by actor you shouldn't miss out