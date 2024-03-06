SHINee’s Taemin is the latest K-pop idol whose news of leaving SM Entertainment spread like wildfire. At the beginning of 2024, EXO’s Baekhyun also left the company along with two of his fellow group members. This recent trend of idols leaving the company started long before these two instances. Although the reasons remain unclear, they have chosen to explore their solo careers with different companies.

Super Junior’s Donghae, Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun parting ways with SM

In July of 2023, Super Junior members Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun announced their departure from SM Entertainment, which shocked every fan. The news came as a surprise because the members had been part of the company for 17 years. The abrupt news invited a lot of discussions and opinions at the time about the members’ future career prospects. Nevertheless, SM wished both artists luck and love for their upcoming ventures. The members are still part of Super Junior and will continue group activities under the company.

It was later revealed that the members, Donghae and Eunhyuk, would be pursuing their solo careers in an agency they established. Both artists co-founded ODE Entertainment, and they will continue to explore their D&E duo activities along with individual activities. Moreover, they will also be recruiting new artists into their company after settling in. However, Kyuhyun chose a different route and joined another agency, Antenna, instead.

Girls’ Generation’s Sunny left SM Entertainment

Through an elaborate Instagram post, SNSD’s Sunny announced that she would be parting ways with SM Entertainment in 2023. After being part of the company for 6 years, the artist chose a different route. However, it remains unclear if the singer joined a new company or established her own. Moreover, it has also not been confirmed if she is still part of the group and will be continuing activities as a member.

EXO-CBX’s departure from SM Entertainment

EXO-CBX, the subunit of EXO, is comprised of three members, Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. However, their departure was not smooth sailing, as it first started with a lawsuit filed by the members against the company for lack of transparency. However, after much discussion, both parties solved their issues and came to an agreement. Later, Baekhyun announced his company, INB100, and that Chen and Xiumin would also be joining it to pursue their solo careers.

EXO’s D.O. aka Doh Kyungsoo

The EXO member also chose not to continue his journey with SM Entertainment any longer. He also established his own agency alongside his manager, Nam Kyung Soo, to continue his solo career. However, he will continue to take part in group activities alongside other members under SM Entertainment. Currently, the group is scheduled for a group fan meeting in April 2024.

SHINee’s Taemin and Onew speculations of leaving SM Entertainment

On March 5, 2024, the news about the departure of SHINee’s Taemin shook the K-pop community, as his contract is scheduled to terminate by the end of March. Taemin has been part of SM Entertainment for 16 years, and this decision came as a surprise to many K-pop fans. However, reportedly, he has chosen to part ways and will be venturing his solo career elsewhere. According to speculation, he will be joining BPM Entertainment, however, nothing has been finalized as of yet.

Additionally, Onew will also be parting ways with the company, and his contract will expire in the first half of the year. Although his decision has not been confirmed yet but it has been reported that he is looking into other possible prospects.

The departure of many idols is partly due to Lee Soo Man’s departure from the company, which has further created a lot of complications. News of HYBE buying SM’s shares and becoming the biggest shareholder was also spreading a while back. Only time will tell the fate of the company.