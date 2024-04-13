SHINee announces encore concert to celebrate 16th anniversary as full group post Onew's return

SHINee is gearing up to celebrate their 16th anniversary as a complete group with an encore concert, marking Onew's return from his health-related hiatus since June 2023. The concert will also mark the group's 16th anniversary. Read on to know the dates and other details.

SHINee's 16th anniversary encore concert

On April 13, SHINee made it official, announcing their plans to hold an encore concert next month with all members reunited, including Onew back on stage with his bandmates. In celebration of their 16th debut anniversary, SHINee will host a three-day encore concert titled SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]: SHINee's BACK from May 24 to 26 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

Notably, all four members of SHINee will grace the stage together at the upcoming concert, marking Onew's highly anticipated return from his health-related hiatus.

Starting from June of last year through this past March, SHINee embarked on their SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION] tour, visiting various cities across Asia. However, due to Onew's health-related hiatus since June 2023, only the three remaining members—Key, Minho, and Taemin—participated in the tour.

More about SHINee

SHINee, a cherished South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2008, initially comprised five members: Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jonghyun, until Jonghyun's tragic passing in 2017. Renowned for their musical influence, particularly in South Korea, they have garnered numerous accolades and earned the title of Princes of K-pop.

SHINee made their debut in May 2008 with their first EP, Replay, and their single of the same name on SBS' Inkigayo. They quickly rose to fame, sparking a fashion trend among students, known as the SHINee Trend. Renowned for their exceptional live vocal performances, SHINee is regarded as one of the top vocal groups in K-pop. They are celebrated for their meticulously synchronized and intricate dance routines, earning them the Best Dance Performance Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards three consecutive times for performances to Sherlock (Clue + Note), Dream Girl, and View. While their signature musical style is contemporary R&B, SHINee is recognized for their innovative sound, which incorporates elements of funk rock, hip hop, and EDM.

