SHINee's Taemin and Street Woman Fighter's dancer Noze get caught in dating rumors; Here are all the signs

SHINee's Taemin and Street Woman Fighter's talented dancer, Noze, in a surprising turn of events, find themselves entangled in dating rumors that have ignited a buzz across online communities. The speculation gained momentum on February 14 when an ardent fan shared compelling evidence, including photos, suggesting a romantic connection between the K-pop idol and the renowned dancer.

Why fans think SHINee’s Taemin and dancer Noze are dating

In recent days, SHINee's Taemin and Street Woman Fighter’s dancer Noze, also known as NO:ZE have found themselves in the midst of swirling dating rumors, generating considerable attention in online communities. On February 14, a fervent fan ignited speculation by asserting that Taemin and Noze were romantically involved, presenting a series of photos as purported evidence.

The fan highlighted instances where Taemin and Noze appeared to be in the same location, pointing to matching background textures in their respective selfies. Drawing attention to Noze's Bubble chat selfie, the netizen noted a coinciding wall texture with Taemin's photo. Allegations also included synchronized social media activity, with the fan claiming that Taemin's sporadic posts aligned with times he was supposedly with Noze.

The netizen further alleged that a New Year's sunrise photo shared by Noze was taken at Taemin's home, citing identical elements in the background. They pointed out matching clothing, shared emoticons, and even claimed to observe affectionate glances exchanged between the two.

Advertisement

However, the dating rumors have sparked a divided response among Korean netizens. While some believe in the credibility of the evidence and express support for the potential couple, others dismiss the claims as insufficient and label the fan as "delusional." The controversy raises questions about the fine line between speculation and reality in the private lives of celebrities, leaving fans and netizens intrigued and divided.

More details about Taemin’s recent engagements

Taemin made a triumphant return as a soloist with his fourth EP, Guilty, on October 30, 2023, marking his comeback after military enlistment, two years and five months since Advice. The acclaimed artist showcased his versatility by holding the groundbreaking concert, Metamorph, at Incheon's Inspire Arena in December. Notably, Taemin became the first artist to headline a solo concert at this multi-purpose arena in South Korea. As a seasoned singer, actor, and dancer, Taemin continues to captivate audiences, earning him the well-deserved title of the 'Idol's Idol' for his influential impact on fellow idols in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy CARAT Day: SEVENTEEN members share heartfelt messages for fans on 8th anniversary