SHINee's Key announces first solo tour across Asia: 2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON ASIA TOUR; Know details

SHINee's Key prepares to dazzle fans across Asia with his first solo tour, 2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON ASIA TOUR. From Bangkok to Kaohsiung, Key promises an unforgettable experience filled with captivating performances and his signature charm.

About Key’s 2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON ASIA TOUR

SHINee's multifaceted talent Key is embarking on an exhilarating journey with his inaugural solo Asia tour, 2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON ASIA TOUR. The excitement is palpable as Key, renowned for his magnetic stage presence, gears up to mesmerize audiences across the region.

Kicking off in Bangkok on July 14, the tour promises an electrifying showcase of Key's solo repertoire, highlighting his dynamic artistry and infectious charm. From Jakarta on July 20 to Macau on July 28 and Kaohsiung on August 17, Key will grace stages in four vibrant cities, igniting the hearts of fans with his unparalleled performances.

Drawing inspiration from the success of his 2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON Seoul concert earlier this year, Key is set to deliver a sensational musical odyssey. With a fusion of rich band live performances and his signature stylish flair, audiences can anticipate an unforgettable experience brimming with high-quality production and boundless energy.

As Key embarks on his solo venture and SHINee reunites for an unforgettable encore, fans can anticipate a summer filled with music, memories, and the magic of K-pop's brightest stars.

More details about SHINee’s latest activities

SHINee, the iconic South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2008, continues to enchant fans worldwide with their unparalleled talent and musical prowess. Originally comprised of five members; Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and the late Jonghyun, SHINee has left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry, earning them the moniker Princes of K-pop.

SHINee has persevered, showcasing their resilience and unwavering bond with their devoted fanbase, known as Shawols. In addition to their collective endeavors, each member has embarked on solo projects, further demonstrating their versatility and individual artistry.

Amidst their solo pursuits, SHINee recently delighted fans with the announcement of their encore concert, SHINee WORLD VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION: SHINee'S BACK. Scheduled for three consecutive days at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from May 24 to May 26 KST, the concert promises to be a triumphant celebration of SHINee's enduring legacy and musical brilliance, reaffirming their status as legends of the K-pop genre.

