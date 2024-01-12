Single’s Inferno 3 contestant Kim Gyu Ri addresses attitude controversy during dating reality show
Single’s Inferno Season 3 participant Kim Gyu Ri has apologized for her attitude controversy on her personal Instagram after the show's finale.
-
Single’s Inferno 3 concluded on January 11
-
Kim Gyu Ri finished in third place on Single’s Inferno 3
-
Kim Gyu Ri has issued an apology for her attitude during the show
The latest season of Single’s Inferno, Season 3, concluded, eliciting varied responses from the audience. Kim Gyu Ri, one of the contestants, received a lot of backlash for her inflammatory remarks about the love triangle she was in. Kim Gyu Ri's most recent interview sparked controversy, and she received harsh criticism for her provocative words on the love triangle she was involved in after Choi Min Woo chose Yi Si Eun. This did not sit well with netizens. Kim Gyu Ri has now apologized for the same.
Kim Gyu Ri addresses her attitude controversy
Following the conclusion of the finale on January 11, 2024, Kim Gyu Ri took to her Instagram to acknowledge the controversy and criticism. She expressed gratitude to the viewers and the production team for the enriching experience on the show. Gyu Ri attributed her behavior to being unwell and overwhelmed with emotions. Moreover, she mentioned having already apologized to both Min Woo and Si Eun for her behavior towards them.
She shared a few images with the other participants and wrote about her experience, thanking the netizens for their support. At the same time, Gyu Ri acknowledged and apologized for her remarks on Min Woo. She said, “Finally, as we conclude Season 3, I apologise to the many fans who were irritated because of me. There were numerous moments in that scene and the interview where my words were careless in describing how I felt. I am genuinely sorry and have reflected on my remarks both before and after the broadcast. I was overwhelmed by a variety of feelings that I was experiencing for the first time, and I was also nearing the end of my physical health. I was also upset with myself for expressing something I didn't mean. As things became more complicated, I was unable to handle my emotions maturely.”
Gyu Ri continued, “I truly apologised to the parties involved at the time, as well as after the broadcast, by calling them personally. Fortunately, they were concerned about me and understood how I felt. But, regardless of how Si Eun and Min Woo felt or accepted it, it was a careless mistake on my side, with no excuses. Also, regardless of how I genuinely felt, I sincerely apologise to the numerous fans who adored Si Eun and Min Woo, as well as the viewers who adored Single's Inferno, for upsetting you with my performance on the show. I will look back and deeply reflect on myself utilising this topic, and grow to become a better person, using this opportunity to make the effort till I become a more mature person.”
The Single’s Inferno 3 fame concluded by thanking everyone for their help and guidance, stating that she had learned a lot from the experience.
Kim Gyu Ri and her controversial remarks after Min Woo chooses Si Eun
In an in-show interview discussing her rejection following contestant Min Woo's preference for Si Eun, she said, "Even if you give him to me, I won’t take him."
This statement drew criticism from netizens who were displeased with her objectification of Min Woo and her perceived rude tone. Adding fuel to the controversy, she further exacerbated the situation by refusing Si Eun's request to have a conversation with Min Woo. The dramatic moment can be viewed in the footage below.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Single’s Inferno 3 Review: Lee Gwanhee’s own Paradise, dating reality show loses it’s touch
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more