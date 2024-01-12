Single’s Inferno 3 contestant Kim Gyu Ri addresses attitude controversy during dating reality show

The latest season of Single’s Inferno, Season 3, concluded, eliciting varied responses from the audience. Kim Gyu Ri, one of the contestants, received a lot of backlash for her inflammatory remarks about the love triangle she was in. Kim Gyu Ri's most recent interview sparked controversy, and she received harsh criticism for her provocative words on the love triangle she was involved in after Choi Min Woo chose Yi Si Eun. This did not sit well with netizens. Kim Gyu Ri has now apologized for the same.

Kim Gyu Ri addresses her attitude controversy

Following the conclusion of the finale on January 11, 2024, Kim Gyu Ri took to her Instagram to acknowledge the controversy and criticism. She expressed gratitude to the viewers and the production team for the enriching experience on the show. Gyu Ri attributed her behavior to being unwell and overwhelmed with emotions. Moreover, she mentioned having already apologized to both Min Woo and Si Eun for her behavior towards them.

She shared a few images with the other participants and wrote about her experience, thanking the netizens for their support. At the same time, Gyu Ri acknowledged and apologized for her remarks on Min Woo. She said, “Finally, as we conclude Season 3, I apologise to the many fans who were irritated because of me. There were numerous moments in that scene and the interview where my words were careless in describing how I felt. I am genuinely sorry and have reflected on my remarks both before and after the broadcast. I was overwhelmed by a variety of feelings that I was experiencing for the first time, and I was also nearing the end of my physical health. I was also upset with myself for expressing something I didn't mean. As things became more complicated, I was unable to handle my emotions maturely.”

Advertisement

Gyu Ri continued, “I truly apologised to the parties involved at the time, as well as after the broadcast, by calling them personally. Fortunately, they were concerned about me and understood how I felt. But, regardless of how Si Eun and Min Woo felt or accepted it, it was a careless mistake on my side, with no excuses. Also, regardless of how I genuinely felt, I sincerely apologise to the numerous fans who adored Si Eun and Min Woo, as well as the viewers who adored Single's Inferno, for upsetting you with my performance on the show. I will look back and deeply reflect on myself utilising this topic, and grow to become a better person, using this opportunity to make the effort till I become a more mature person.”

The Single’s Inferno 3 fame concluded by thanking everyone for their help and guidance, stating that she had learned a lot from the experience.

Kim Gyu Ri and her controversial remarks after Min Woo chooses Si Eun

In an in-show interview discussing her rejection following contestant Min Woo's preference for Si Eun, she said, "Even if you give him to me, I won’t take him."

This statement drew criticism from netizens who were displeased with her objectification of Min Woo and her perceived rude tone. Adding fuel to the controversy, she further exacerbated the situation by refusing Si Eun's request to have a conversation with Min Woo. The dramatic moment can be viewed in the footage below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Single’s Inferno 3 Review: Lee Gwanhee’s own Paradise, dating reality show loses it’s touch