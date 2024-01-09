Lee Gwan Hee-Choi Hye Sun, Park Min Gyu-Kim Kyu Ri and more; know Single's Inferno 3's four couples

Following two successful series, Netflix's Single's Inferno made its return in 2023 for a third season. The latest season, Singles Inferno Season 3, concluded with its 10th and 11th episodes on January 9th, culminating in the formation of four final couples. Fans eagerly awaited the outcome for the contestants, eager to see if love had blossomed on the island. The tension peaked as all contestants gathered for the final decisions.

Single's Inferno Season 3 finale

The finale of the Korean dating series Single's Inferno 3 unveiled the establishment of four final couples: Lee Gwan Hee and Choi Hye Sun, Choi Min Woo and Yoo Si Eun, Park Min Gyu, and Kim Kyu Ri and Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young. In the crucial final selection, Lee Gwan Hee chose Choi Hye Sun from a pool of three women, which included Yoon Ha Jung and Jo Min Ji.

Lee Gwan Hee mentioned that even if he had chosen Jo Min Ji, he would have still thought of Choi Hye Sun, underscoring the significance of his decision. In a grateful exchange, Ahn Min Young thanked Lee Jin Seok, expressing that it would have been challenging without him. In return, Lee Jin Seok reciprocated the sentiment, solidifying their status as a final couple. Park Min Gyu, who consistently expressed his one-sided affection for Kim Kyu Ri, became a final couple with her after she suggested that they should continue to get along well in the future.

In Yoo Si Eun's final selection, she faced a choice between male participants Son Won Ik and Choi Min Woo, ultimately choosing Choi Min Woo. The decision surprised the hosts, as it marked the first couple to depart together without having experienced Paradise together. As contestants returned, Ha Bin disclosed that his pick had been Ha Jeong, but unfortunately, he, along with Min Ji and Won Ik, would be leaving the island alone. Despite expectations for the results, the episode remained thrilling, leaving room for anticipation around the potential popularity of another season after the excitement generated by the first three.

Know the final four couples of Single's Inferno 3

(*All ages are estimated during the time of the show)

Single's Inferno 3 is a reality dating show where participants, referred to as Inferno, are marooned on an island and must discover their potential love interest to secure passage to Paradise. Stripped of communication tools and compelled to survive with minimal resources, the contestants strive to find their romantic match to access Paradise, a place adorned with all the luxuries.

The final four couples in this season are Lee Gwan Hee and Choi Hye Sun, Choi Min Woo and Yoo Si Eun, Park Min Gyu, and Kim Kyu Ri, and Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young.

Lee Gwan Hee and Choi Hye Sun

Fans have raised concerns about Lee Gwan Hee, considering him a significant red flag for the season due to his behavior towards female contestants. As a professional basketball player, he holds the position of a shooting guard for the LG Sakers. At 36 years old, Lee Gwan Hee boasts over 320k followers on his Instagram account with the username @leegwanhee0429.

Choi Hye Seon, recognized for her radiant smile on Single's Inferno 3, is an aspiring student in the Life Sciences Department at Ewha Women's University. She has completed a biomedical science internship at Seoul National University and is presently interning at a start-up, as disclosed on Single's Inferno 3. With an Instagram account @hazelchoiii boasting over 793K followers, viewers appreciate her charming personality.

Choi Min Woo and Yoo Si Eun

Choi Min Woo, the youngest male contestant on Single's Inferno 3, is a 24-year-old (approximately) professional model recognized for his runway appearances in fashion shows. Despite his introverted personality, he has gained popularity. His Instagram account @choimin_woo, with over 234k followers, showcases aesthetic pictures, giving followers a glimpse into his life.

With an impressive following of over 475K on Instagram (@yoo__si), Yoo Si Eun is a versatile individual drawing comparisons to BLACKPINK's Jennie for her visuals on Single's Inferno 3. As a professional model, she has showcased her talents in various domains, including beauty and fashion. Notably, she also participated in Miss Korea 2022.

Park Min Gyu and Kim Kyu Ri

In Single's Inferno 3, the 34-year-old Park Min Gyu surprised everyone with his profession as a police officer on 24-hour duty, specializing in rescuing people near the coastal area and handling maritime incidents. Not only is he an outstanding swimmer, but he is also a member of the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team. Park Min Gyu, with the Instagram handle @ssrt_mk, has garnered nearly three hundred and nineteen thousand followers, showcasing his popularity.

At 28 years old, Kim Kyu Ri is an aspiring model with a background in the industry since her school days. She actively models for renowned beauty and fashion brands, showcasing her talent. Her Instagram handle @citruszl boasts nearly 263k followers, where she shares captivating pictures of herself. Recognized for her charming smile and appealing physique, she also participated in Miss Korea.

Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young

Lee Jin Seok, characterized by an attractive physique and an intimidating personality, is known for his warm smile. The 31-year-old contestant is a successful entrepreneur, owning three cafes in Daegu along with several other restaurants and bakeries. Over the last four years, he has been creating a variety of desserts. With more than 349k Instagram followers, a number that has notably increased since his appearance on the show, his Instagram handle is @seok_lj. On his platform, he shares updates from both his personal and professional life.

At 26 years old, Ahn Min Young possesses an extroverted personality and works as a Pilates instructor. She also owns a studio, where she oversees multiple managers and engages in two-way sessions with potential clients. In addition to her professional pursuits, Ah Min-young participated in Miss Korea Busan 2023, showcasing her diverse interests. With an Instagram following of over 275K, her account (@my_floria_) is a platform where she shares aspects of her life.

