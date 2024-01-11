Single’s Inferno 3 Review: Lee Gwanhee’s own Paradise, dating reality show loses it’s touch

Name: Single’s Inferno 3

Premiere Date: 12 December, 2023

Cast: Panelists- Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Cho Kyu Hyun, Jung Han Hae, DEX

Contestants- Kim Gyu Ri, Yun Ha Bin, Choi Min Woo, Lee Gwan Hee, Choi Hye Seon, Lee Jin Seok, Ahn Min Young, Son Won Ik, Yun Ha Jeong, Park Min Kyu, Yu Si Eun, Cho Min Ji

Director: Kim Jae Won, Kim Na Hyun

Writers: Ji Hyun Suk, Lee Jung Hwa

No. of episodes: 11

Genre: Reality television, Dating show, Variety show

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Single’s Inferno 3 plot

The dating reality show returns for a third season promising a new set-up and changed rules. With a twist in place, the expectations ran high for the Netflix program. With 6 female contestants and 6 male participants, the competition was set to fierce as they competed to win each other’s hearts and go from the Inferno to the Paradise. The biggest twist? There are 2 infernos and what will happen when they merge into one?

Watch Single’s Inferno 3 trailer

Single’s Inferno 3: The Goods

There isn’t much I’d like to put under this particular section but fresh off the bat the show keeps on upgrading its Paradise rooms and though most of the footage is edited out except the steamy scenes it does look enjoyable for the couple frequenting the suites. The two Infernos were already in bad press due to rumors of having filmed in unauthorized regions of environmentally protected areas.

On the other hand, the excitement of having contestant Lee Gwan Hee express interest in every female participant was more amusing than anything on the show, which the panelists would surely agree with. As per the creators, the pro-basketball star, who is rumored to be the son of an affluent family, was completely serious about his feelings on the show which makes one wonder even more if his heart really went out to almost all the girls involved.

Panelist, actress Lee Da Hee seemed ready to call out the actions of a few participants as opposed to the usual support that they are readily provided with, and that seemed like very much the highlight for the viewers. Meanwhile, it was contestants Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young’s bickering that provided the much needed comic relief on the show.

Single’s Inferno 3: The Bads

With the first couple of seasons there seemed to be at least some semblance of the cast members hanging out in the Inferno before having to pick out a suitable partner for themselves but the third installation seemed to be ready to give out free passes to the Paradise without much need of a fight or attempt from anyone. At the same time, it not only ran through shabbily cut conversations but also displayed an apparent greed from participants to appear haughty and seek exposure due to the show’s popularity instead of being interested to find themselves a partner as the plot claimed.

With the addition of DEX or Kim Jin Young, the former contestant himself from season 2, we expected more insight into the happenings of the show, whereas the star stuck to dishing out opinions much like the rest of the panelists.

Single’s Inferno 3 Final Review

While the show did keep everyone at the edge of their seats for a few choices at the end of the run, the supposed lack of coverage of a few participants hinted at a surprising bias, so much so that I would highly consider renaming this season as ‘Lee Gwan Hee’s Swayamwar’. The said participant and his final choice Choi Hyeseon displayed an adorable relationship throughout with the latter standing up for herself, making for one of the our favorite moments on the show this season.

While Single’s Inferno 3 started off flat with a seemingly uninteresting cast and a sinking ship, the show picks up towards the middle. A solid attempt, it does not work well for us in the end.

