Ashlesha Savant who was last seen as Barkha in the TV show Anupamaa is one of the beloved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress stays active on social media and gives updates about her personal and professional life almost regularly.

Ashlesha has recently shared an appreciation post for her mother with a long note on her social media handle.

Ashlesha Savant shares an appreciation post for her mother

The Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with her mother and penned a long heartwarming note. In the post, Ashlesha reminisced about her childhood, recalling how her mother used to sing a particular song to her and her sister when they were toddlers. Despite living apart due to geographical distances, Ashlesha emphasized the bond they share, forged through phone calls and occasional visits.

The actress wrote, “Stumbled upon this memory. My mother @mangalasavant1 . I look just like her. Exactly. She used to sing this song to us when we were toddlers. My mother , my sister and I don’t stay in close physical proximity. - owing to geography. So life just goes by on phone calls and quarterly visits.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ashlesha Savant's love and gratitude for her mother

Ashlesha spoke about how life can be tough sometimes, but she shared how strong and caring her relationship with her mom is. She admitted to sometimes getting on her mom's case, but she realized that now she's the one taking care of her mom in some ways. Even though they have their ups and downs, Ashlesha is really proud of how tough and independent her mom is, and she admires her for living life in her own way.

She continued, “When life throws hurdles at us & if we can’t meet we just attack each other with strength and tough love. Anyhoo reminiscing childhood memories and a big shoutout to my mom, who I end up scolding a lot and I realised she’s become the child and I am her mother now. But I am so proud of her, she’s doing a fab job living how she wants to, albeit a few hiccups.I rarely give her a round of applause for her triumphs. So here’s an appreciation post Mumma - I love you.”

Adding a personal touch to her tribute, Ashlesha chose the song Do Naina Ek Kahani to convey her emotions, further enhancing the nostalgic vibe of the post. She radiated elegance in a yellow ruffled silk saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, both crafted from luxurious silk. Complementing her attire, she adorned herself with a sparkling diamond necklace, while choosing for subtle yet enhancing makeup.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for Ashlesha's heartfelt gesture. Speaking about Ashlesha's professional life, she has worked in several TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa and others.

ALSO READ: Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Father Harjit Singh reveals what happened a day before TMKOC actor's disappearance