‘I Passed Him’: Gervonta Davis Throws Shade at Floyd Mayweather; Claims His Deal is Superior

The relationship between professional boxers Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather has not always been cordial. Although the fighters shared a student-mentor dynamic during Tank’s early days, his recent remarks toward the veteran have diminished said relationship.

Gervonta Davis recently compared his career to that of Floyd Mayweather’s. Tank alleged that his current achievements top the 47-year-old’s accolades when he was at the same age as Davis.

Gervonta Davis Claims to Be More Successful Than Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis was initially signed to The Mayweather Promotions during his early days. Floyd and Tank seemed to be friendly, sharing a cordial relationship. However, this is not always accurate as both fighters have faced turmoil in their dynamic.

Davis recently alleged Floyd Mayweather to be stuck in Dubai due to financial discrepancies. Tank claimed that the undefeated fighter had failed to keep his promise of paying individuals which prompted them to hold Money hostage.

Tank's remarks regarding Floyd Mayweather did not stop there. In a recent interview, Davis compared himself to the veteran. The fighter said that Money's career at twenty-nine years of age was inferior to his own.

“I’m at the point where I passed him [Floyd Mayweather] and I’m doing it at a young age,” said Gervonta Davis. Tank hinted at the veteran fighter’s career to be subservient to his.

Davis also revealed his current fight deal to be at a higher level than Mayweather’s well-documented deal with Showtime Boxing. He mentioned the fact that was exclusive information that had not been released to the public.

Gervonta Davis Insults Frank Martin’s Girlfriend at Recent Press Conference

Gervonta Davis is scheduled to face up-and-coming prospect Frank Martin in the lightweight division. Although Tank is heavily favored to emerge victorious, Ghost looks to shock the world and earn the nineteenth win of his career.

In the recent press conference, Tank and Ghost appeared to be engaged in a verbal spat with each other. Both fighters gave their predictions, Martin took shots at Davis’ X(formerly Twitter) and their now-infamous sparring session.

However, things took a turn when Gervonta Davis mentioned Frank Martin’s girlfriend. Tank fired shots at Ghost’s partner that appeared to have angered the fighter.

“That little female he got, she probably around here somewhere,” said Gervonta Davis. The fighter comically danced after delivering the brutal line as Frank Martin looked irate at the comment.

Throughout most of Gervonta’s fights, his strategic approach to going after his opponents is the thing that fans love the most. His trash talk toward Rolly Romero is considered to be some of boxing’s best rivalries in the sport.