It has been 14 days today (May 6) since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh (50) is nowhere to be found. His sudden disappearance has left his family, friends, and fans in shock, and they are all praying for his safe return. On April 22, Gurucharan was supposed to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, but he never arrived at his destination.

As days pass, the concern regarding Gurucharan being missing is rising. Now his father, Harjit Singh who has been eagerly waiting for his son to return home, expressed his worry about Gururcharan's well-being.

Harjit Singh talks about Gurucharan's disappearance:

While talking to ETimes TV, Harjit Singh, father of Gurucharan Singh, said how he and his family have been eagerly waiting for an update from the police in this missing case. He revealed how it is shocking for them to accept the news of their son's disappearance. Harjit Singh mentioned that the family is unable to deal with it and they are very tense.

For the uninformed, Gurucharan Singh had traveled to Delhi for his father's birthday. He even shared a picture with his father on Instagram a day before he went missing. After celebrating his father's birthday, the next day the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was supposed to return to Mumbai. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh's last post here-

Revealing what happened a day before he disappeared, Harjit Singh said, "There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai."

About Gurucharan Singh's missing case:

On April 26, Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers about Gurucharan's mysterious disappearance. Reportedly, he had left home (Delhi) at 8:30 AM on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai.

Bhakti Soni, the actor's good friend, was supposed to receive Gurucharan at Mumbai airport but he never arrived. She said she went to the airport, waited for him and even tried calling when he didn't arrive. However, she was unable to contact him.

Bhakti even shared with Pinkvilla how Gurucharan's health hasn't been well. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. Later, several reports also surfaced which claimed that the actor was supposed to get married and was facing a financial crunch.

However, a family member stated that Gurucharan had no plans of getting married and he never even discussed this with them.

Pinkvilla even got in touch with Gurucharan Singh’s father who confirmed filing a missing report in Delhi, and said he was hopeful that they will find his son.

Police were checking the CCTV footage when he was located at a crossing in Palam, a few km away from his home. It was also found that Gurucharan withdrew Rs 7,000 on that day from an ATM in Delhi.

As per the recent development in the case, it is said that Gurucharan Singh must have planned his disapperance himself. A source told News 18 that the actor left his phone in the Palam area and later in CCTV footage he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Considering this, the source claimed that Gurucharan might have planned everything and has moved out from Delhi. More details on this case are awaited.

Speaking about his professional life, Gurucharan Singh rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor had taken a break from the show in 2013 bur returned to the show next year. He finally took a midway exit from the show in 2020. After Gurucharan, actor Balwinder Singh Suri stepped in to play the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is now TV's biggest name but was once jobless despite working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan