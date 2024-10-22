SNSD’s Taeyeon, Kwon Eunbi, DEX and others fight for survival in thrilling trailer for Zombieverse season 2; Watch

Zombieverse, the South Korean survival show, is all set to return to the screen with its second season. The show promises an expanded version with even more thrilling situations along with a star-studded cast. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Kwon Eunbi, comedian Jo Se Ho, and others will be joining the game this year. A new trailer for the show has been released, creating anticipation among fans.

On October 22, 2024, the production team of Zombieverse season 2 released a new trailer ahead of its grand premiere. In the video, celebrities can be seen scrambling around the large space and escaping the deadly zombies. Taeyeon can be seen stuck in an area with a scared expression on her face after escaping the monsters. With zombies all around the field, the other cast members scream and shout for survival.

Meanwhile, DEX appears and jumps over a barricade heroically as the horde of monsters runs after him. At the same time, Si Young also teams up with DEX for better chances at staying alive till the end. The small clip is full of action and thrills with bigger and high-stakes situations that manage to create curiosity among fans.

The new cast of the show includes Jo Se Ho, known for his quick wit and humor, Defconn, the ‘hip-hop pigeon,’ is ready to tackle challenges with his strong physical presence. Taeyeon will also be appearing alongside Yook Sung Jae, Code Kunst and Kwon Eunbi. Joining them are Kim Seon Tae, bringing local flair from Chungju City, and Andre Rush, a former White House chef.

Advertisement

The returning cast of the show includes the mesmerizing reality star DEX and fans are excited to see what he will bring to the table this time. Ro Hong Chul, Lee Si Young, DinDin, Tsuki, and Yiombi Patricia will also be making their return.

Zombieverse Season 2 ventures beyond the streets of Seoul, plunging into a more dangerous, zombie-infested world. This season features enhanced challenges, pushing the cast to outwit and survive against smarter, stronger undead foes. With a mix of new faces and returning survivors, the show delivers an exciting combination of suspense, strategy, and humor.

Directors Park Jin Kyung and Moon Sang Don return to lead the production, steering the reality show into its thrilling new chapter. The show will air in November 2024.