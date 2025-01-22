Son Suk Ku and Choi Hee Seo set to star in upcoming Hollywood-Korean indie movie Bedford Park

Son Suk Ku and Choi Hee Seo have been confirmed to star in the upcoming independent film Bedford Park. This marks the actors’ fourth collaboration together, and they are joining forces with a Hollywood production team. The plot of the film revolves around two individuals and their unlikely relationship formed through unfortunate circumstances.

On January 22, 2024, the international media outlet Variety reported that Son Suk Ku and Choi Hee Seo will star in the Hollywood-Korean independent film Bedford Park, produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Productions, alongside Chris S. Lee of B&C Content and Nina Yang Bongiovi, who partners with Forest Whitaker through Significant Productions. The film is expected to begin production in the spring of 2025 in New Jersey, with plans for release the following year.

The movie tells the story of a Korean-American woman torn between her devotion to her family and her personal aspirations. Her life becomes intertwined with that of a former wrestler seeking to atone for past mistakes. The film's director, Stephanie Ahn, makes her directorial debut with Bedford Park, after a successful career as an editor on films such as My Old Lady and The Forgiveness of the Blood.

B&C Content, a key player in the Hollywood-Korean film industry, has been instrumental in bringing Korean films, such as the Crime City series, to international audiences. Bedford Park represents a new chapter in the company's efforts to foster global collaboration and deliver compelling narratives that resonate across cultures.

Advertisement

Son Suk Ku and Choi Hee Seo, both talented actors in the Korean entertainment industry, are set to elevate the project with their presence. The two actors have previously worked together on various theatrical and film projects, including Unframed and Night Fishing. Son Suk Ku is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film It's Okay! and the JTBC drama More Beautiful Than Heaven.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin and more gather for script reading of upcoming rom-com The Potato Lab