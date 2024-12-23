More Beautiful Than Heaven special sneak peek: Son Suk Ku is shocked to meet his aged wife Kim Hye Ja in paradise; watch

More Beautiful Than Heaven is an upcoming K-drama series set to release in the coming days. The series boasts a stellar cast, including Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja in the leading roles. It follows the story of a couple who reunite in paradise but with a unique twist.

On December 23, 2024, the South Korean network released a sneak peek of the highly anticipated series, which will air on its channel. More Beautiful Than Heaven stars the popular actor Son Suk Ku in the lead role, alongside Kim Hye Ja as the female lead. In the teaser, Son Suk Ku is seen shocked to encounter his wife, who has chosen to remain as the older version of herself in paradise.

Kim Hye Ja’s character is equally surprised to meet Son Suk Ku’s character in heaven. The couple appears extremely awkward with each other, as though meeting for the first time. It will be fascinating to see how their relationship evolves in this intriguing setup.

Watch full sneak peek inside

The story revolves around Hae Suk, an elderly woman who lived a joyful life with her husband until her passing. Her husband deeply cherished her and often praised her beauty, telling her that she was lovely in her twenties and thirties, but most beautiful at eighty.

Advertisement

As Hae Suk approached the end of her life, she reflected on her husband’s words and wished to enter heaven at her true age. To her amazement, upon arriving in heaven, she encountered her husband as the version of himself in his thirties.

In addition to Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja, the cast includes Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Deok Hwan, and more. The show is directed by Kim Suk Yoon, who previously helmed acclaimed dramas such as Radiant, Law School, and My Liberation Notes.

ALSO READ: Good Boy special sneak-peek: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi and more form Olympic Avengers to fight crimes; watch