Song Geon Hee, Lee Yi Kyung, Yang Se Chan and more confirmed to star in variety show Exploring Countryside

Song Geon Hee, Lee Yi Kyung, Yang Se Chan, Lee Eun Ji and Jung Dong Won will be appearing as fixed cast members in the new variety show Exploring Countryside. Excitement runs high among the audience as the popular actors, comedians and hosts come together for this show with a refreshing premise. Here are the details.

On August 5, ENA announced that Song Geon Hee, Lee Yi Kyung, Yang Se Chan, Lee Eun Ji and Jung Dong Won have been confirmed to star in their upcoming variety show Exploring Countryside, also known as City Z Goes to the Countryside. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 8 at 8:30 pm KST which is 5:00 pm IST.

The show has a hip and retro vibe and will showcase the lives of celebrities as they explore life in the countryside and come across various challenges. In addition to the fixed cast members, more Gen Z celebrities will also appear as guests from time to time and try and adapt to the rural lifestyle.

Lee Yi Kyung is a popular actor known for his roles in hits like Marry My Husband, Welcome to Waikiki, Go Back Couple and more. Song Geon Hee recently appeared in the hit series Lovely Runner. He has also worked on dramas like SKY Castle and Snowdrop.

Advertisement

Lee Eun Ji is a comedian who is known for Agents of Mystery, Earth Arcade, Mr. Trot and more. Yang Se Chan is a multitalented artist who is a comedian, singer and musical performer. He is best known for being a member of the variety show Running Man. He has also appeared on Apartment 404, No Math School Trip and more.

Jung Dong Won is a Korean singer and actor. He earned the title of Trot Prodigy as he participated in shows like Mr. Trot Season 1 and Korea Sings. He made his official debut in 2019 with the extended playlist Miracle.

ALSO READ: Save Me turns 7: Reasons to watch this spine-chilling psychological horror drama starring Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, and Woo Do Hwan