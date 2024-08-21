Memories of Murder linger in the mind long after the credits roll, leaving the audience in awe of its brilliance. Bong Joon Ho is known for his unique storytelling and he certainly left a massive impact with this movie which inspired other filmmakers, to this date. Here, a list of movies like Memories of Murder is curated, which consists of a gritty story and strong characters along with a strong social commentary.

These movies will not just keep you on the edge of your seat throughout, but also introduce an important discussion surrounding prominent social issues. From the thrill of the chase to heartfelt emotional moments, let’s check out some movies that are similar to Memories of Murder.

9 movies like Memories of Murder that blend suspense with social commentary

1. Unforgivable

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Dawon, Moon Won Ju

Director: N/A

Runtime: 130 minutes

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Unforgivable follows Detective Dong Geun, portrayed by Kim Jung Hyun, as he delves into a series of brutal murders that shock the city. The discovery of a diary fragment on one of the victims’ bodies leads him down a dark and twisted path, uncovering a story of deep family tragedy, moral deviance, and relentless revenge. The film’s intense atmosphere and exploration of the psychological toll on those involved in the investigation echo the grim realism of Memories of Murder.

2. Ordinary Person

Cast: Lee Bum Soo, Kim Sang Kyung, Jo Yoon Hee

Director: Kim Bong Han

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

In Ordinary Person, a small-time detective stumbles upon a case that could alter the course of history. Set against the backdrop of 1980s South Korea, the film explores the tension between personal integrity and societal pressure. The movie’s exploration of the oppressive political climate and its impact on justice serves as a reminder of the socio-political undertones of Memories of Murder.

3. Mother

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 128 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Release Year: 2009

From the brilliant Bong Joon Ho himself, Mother offers a gripping tale of a woman’s relentless quest to prove her son’s innocence after he’s accused of murder. The film’s atmosphere of dread and the central character’s desperation echo the emotional intensity of Memories of Murder. The movie masterfully blends suspense with social commentary, making it a worthy successor to the director’s earlier work.

4. New Trial

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Hyuk Kwon

Director: Kim Tae Yoon

Runtime: 117 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2017

New Trial is based on the real-life case of a young man wrongfully convicted of murder, and it shares Memories of Murder's focus on systemic failures within the justice system. The film’s raw depiction of the struggles faced by those seeking to overturn a wrongful conviction resonates with the themes of perseverance and the fight against institutional corruption.

5. Children...

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Seung Woo

Director: Kim Ki Duk

Runtime: 113 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2011

Children... recounts the true story of five boys who disappeared in 1991, leading to a tragic and mysterious case that captivated the nation. Like Memories of Murder, the film is a harrowing exploration of the emotional toll on the victims' families and the intense pressure on investigators to solve the case. The unresolved nature of the crimes in both films leaves a lingering sense of unease and frustration, compelling the audience to confront the realities of unsolved mysteries.

6. Innocent Witness

Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Kim Hyang Gi, Lee Sung Min

Director: Lee Han

Runtime: 129 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2019

The plot of Innocent Witness follows a lawyer defending a murder suspect who encounters an autistic girl who is the only witness to the crime. The film, while more focused on courtroom drama, uncovers truth amidst conflicting testimonies and unreliable witnesses. The portrayal of the legal process and the ethical dilemmas faced by the characters provide a thought-provoking narrative reminiscent of the investigative struggles in Memories of Murder.

7. The Unjust

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Jae

Director: Ryu Seung Wan

Runtime: 137 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2010

The Unjust dives deep into the corruption within the police and prosecution in South Korea, a theme subtly present in Memories of Murder. The film’s exploration of moral ambiguity and the lengths to which individuals will go to protect their own interests is similar to the dark tone of Bong Joon Ho’s work.

8. The Roundup

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Son Seok Koo, Choi Gwi Hwa

Director: Lee Sang Yong

Runtime: 106 minutes

Genre: Action, Crime, Comedy

Release Year: 2022

While The Roundup leans more towards action, its narrative of a relentless pursuit of criminals and the depiction of gritty urban crime. The film’s intense chase sequences and the portrayal of a determined cop on a mission bring to mind the dogged persistence of the detectives in Memories of Murder. The backdrop of crime-ridden streets and the focus on law enforcement’s challenges make the film thrilling and engaging.

9. Innocence

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Hyung

Director: Park Sang Hyun

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Release Year: 2020

Innocence tells the story of a lawyer who defends her mother, accused of murder, as she uncovers secrets in a small rural town. The film explores buried truths and the clash between modern law and traditional beliefs. The rural setting, combined with a mystery that unravels layer by layer, makes Innocence a compelling watch for those who appreciated the atmospheric tension in Memories of Murder.

The above-mentioned movies like Memories of Murder will definitely satisfy you as a viewer looking for hard-hitting stories. Moreover, the phenomenal cast list delivering out-of-the-world portrayals is just the cherry on top of the feast.