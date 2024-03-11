Song Kang has been announced as the next host for the popular survival show I-LAND, which will be broadcast next month. This project will be the actor’s last schedule before his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military. Moreover, in the newest season of the reality show, there will be a hunt for girl groups next.

Song Kang will be hosting I-LAND Season 2

On March 11, 2024, it was announced that Song Kang would be hosting the newest season of I-LAND. The survival reality show is all set to start broadcasting next month, where viewers will be able to follow the contestant’s growth. However, the actor will be going for his mandatory enlistment in the military on April 2, 2024. This will be the last time the artist will be involved with a project and will appear only after completing his required military time.

The South Korean actor made his debut with the romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover, where he played the supporting role. However, he has remained unstoppable since then and has appeared in multiple popular K-dramas. He is particularly known for his role in Nevertheless, where he gained immense recognition from K-drama fans. Sweet Home is another one of his projects that has garnered attention. In 2023, Song Kang appeared in the Netflix series My Demon, which solidified his position in the industry.

I-LAND Season 2 details and release date

In the first season of I-LAND, 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the newly formed boy group. However, only a handful got the chance to debut in the group, which fans know as ENHYPEN. Spanning 113 days, the show depicted the trainees' experiences, culminating in the selection of the final group through a combination of fan votes, producer decisions, and more.

However, the upcoming season of the reality show will diverge from the previous season’s format and consist of female contestants, from which a new girl group will be created. Moreover, the show is also following a new direction in production. The new season will be a collaboration between YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his label, The Black Label, which is home to artists like Jeon Somi, Taeyang, and more. The show is set to release on April 18, 2024.