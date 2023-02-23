Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat shamed for her latest appearance after a long time at an event

Anushka Shetty, who is popularly known as Lady superstar of Telugu cinema, made her appearance after a long time on Maha Shivaratri. Recently, she was spotted celebrating Maha Shivratri with her family and a few pictures from the temple surfaced on the internet. The latest pics of Anushka Shetty took the internet by fire. As the latest pics of Anushka Shetty went viral on social media, she was trolled brutally. The actress was fat and shamed for the latest look. The actress was criticized for her chubby looks. While some trolled her for gaining a lot of weight, many were blown away by her simple look.

In the pics and videos, Anushka Shetty is seen in a white salwar suit with minimal jewellery. Take a look at Anushka Shetty's recent pics here: