Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat shamed for her latest appearance after a long time at an event
Anushka Shetty was trolled and fat shamed by netizens on the Internet for her latest appearance at an event with family for Mahashivaratri after a long time.
Anushka Shetty, who is popularly known as Lady superstar of Telugu cinema, made her appearance after a long time on Maha Shivaratri. Recently, she was spotted celebrating Maha Shivratri with her family and a few pictures from the temple surfaced on the internet. The latest pics of Anushka Shetty took the internet by fire.
As the latest pics of Anushka Shetty went viral on social media, she was trolled brutally. The actress was fat and shamed for the latest look. The actress was criticized for her chubby looks. While some trolled her for gaining a lot of weight, many were blown away by her simple look.
In the pics and videos, Anushka Shetty is seen in a white salwar suit with minimal jewellery.
Take a look at Anushka Shetty's recent pics here:
In December, the Baahubali star was captured in her hometown Mangaluru. While she was there, she attended a Bhoota Kola performance, an ancient religious art form that was recently shown in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The video of the star enjoying the festivities has gone viral on social media.
Professional front
Anushka Shetty will be seen on the big screens after four long years in her next, titled Anushka 48 for now. Helmed by director P Mahesh Babu, the venture will star Naveen Polishetty as the lead.
The actress will essay the role of chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in the movie speculated to be the tale of two completely opposite people falling for one another. Billed to be a romantic comedy, the untitled drama is being produced by the UV Creations banner. Her first-look poster from the film showed Anushka Shetty donning a chef's coat and literally playing with fire in the kitchen.
