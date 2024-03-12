Anushka Shetty joins Jayasurya’s horror Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer; director Rojin Thomas 'honored' to work with her

Anushka Shetty is undeniably one of the finest and enthralling actresses of all time. She always has been known for her powerful and thought-provoking performances. After establishing herself as a power-packed performer in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, she is all set to make her Malayalam language debut with the horror film Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer.

Earlier, there were speculations that Anushka Shetty has been roped in for a key role in the upcoming fantasy flick Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer.

Now as per a recent update, it has been confirmed that Anushka Shetty is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the Rojin Thomas directorial.

Anushka Shetty joins Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer

On March 11, director Rojin Thomas took to his Instagram and shared two pictures from the Kathanar set along with Anushka Shetty and his honorable team and wrote, “Honored to collaborate with the exceptional Anushka Shetty on our Kathanar's cinematic journey! #dreamcast”. In the picture, the Arundhati star was seen holding a bouquet while smiling and posing happily for the clicks while. In the second picture, Anushka is seen with an idol of Lord Krishna in her hands which looks like was gifted to her by the makers.

After the pictures went viral, fans took to Rojin's comments section and hailed Anushka for joining an epic tale. A fan wrote, “Can't wait to watch our Lady Superstar in Kathanar!!”. The other one wrote, “Heartly wishes from all Sweety fans Can't wait to see her in mollywood”. The first part of Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer is planned to be released in 2024.

More about Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer

The story is based on the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a renowned 9th-century priest with enchanted powers. Jayasurya plays the lead in the film. At first, it was intended to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House, with whom Rojin Thomas has previously teamed up on Phillips and the Monkey Pen and Home. Later, it was made clear that Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movie had taken up the project.

As per reports, makers plan to release the horror-thriller flick in multiple dubbed languages, including Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and other languages respectively.

More about Anushka Shetty

The Khaleja star was recently seen in the 2023 Telugu film titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty alongside Naveen Polishetty in a key role. The light-hearted comedy film was praised by netizens and critics for its execution along with the charming chemistry between both the lead pairs.

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla wrote and directed this romantic comedy flick. It was produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations label. Radhan and Gopi Sundar composed the music at the same time, while Nirav Shah and Kotagiri collaborated on the cinematography and editing. Supporting stars included Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam. It was released on September 7, 2023.

